Oisin Treacy is Composing a Celtic Symphony

Oisin Treacy says he’ll be title willing and more importantly able after his hand is raised in the Warehouse on Friday night.

The entertaining Bray battler fights over six rounds for the first time in his young career on the Rise or Fall card at the Red Cow.

The length of the bout will allow him to put his hat in the ring for BUI Celtic title fights, and while he envisions it may take him a fight or two before he challenges, he would jump at the chance if it arose next.

“That was the plan get eligible for a title then if something pops up I’m ready to take it. I want a Celtic title within my next 2 or 3 fights,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“I’m feeling good about moving up to six rounds. camp went well, I’m feeling fit and conditioned for 6 rounds.”

The Wicklow light middleweight faces an unknown quantity in Jose Aguirre. The Colmbain fights outside his country for the first time making it hard to predict what to expect.

Treacy’s study suggests he will be up against a come-forward South American and he is hoping to use that aggressive approach against him.

“I’ve only seen a small clip of him but what I’ve seen and going by he’s record it looks like he likes to come forward a lot and fight on the inside but I’m ready for whatever he has to offer I’m expecting to get a good six rounds off him which will set me up nicely moving forward but as I said the other day I’m feeling strong this camp so if the right shot lands it’s game over. “

While the tall-for-the-weight Bray native is hoping to maneuver his way into title action his close friend, Matthew Tyndall challenges for an Irish title on the bill.

Tyndall partakes in an intriguing Irish title fight with Senan Kelly an his fellow Bray native is confident he can secure victory.

“I’m buzzing for Matthew topping the bill. Everyone knows I’m very close to Matthew, so I’m delighted for him. It is a tough fight for him but I believe he has the skill set to beat Senan and I believe the better the opponent the better Matthew will box. I’m backing Matthew all the way.”