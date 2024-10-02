Big Brother’s Smashing – Glenn Byrne Bigs Up Bro’s Promotional Prowess

Glenn Byrne says if he isn’t proof JB Promotions delivers, then this Friday night’s Rise and Fall card headline fight is.

Byrne fights for the fifth time before his debut year is completed when he shares the ring with John Henry Mosquera at the Red Cow.

It’s an extremely impressive run of bouts he attributes to his big brother, Jay Byrne’s promotional abilities – and if you think five fights in 11 months is good, the former semi-pro operator says you should look at Matthew Tyndall’s first 11 months.

Bray native Tyndall, debuted on the same November 2023 night as Byrne, fights Senan Kelly for the vacant welterweight Irish title and is in the frame to become one of the youngest Irish champions ever.

He may be slightly biased but the Loughlinstown native suggests that progress proves his brother is the best domestic promoter in Ireland.

I’m feeling good going into this one. Feel fitter and stronger in each camp and believe that my boxing is improving all the time.



“I’m delighted for Matthew, the opportunity couldn’t have came for a better person. Personally I don’t see why anyone would sign with anyone other than Jay in Ireland. All of his fighters are active, he’s always getting great opportunities for them and it’ll happen more and more as we all grow our records and get better,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

The boxing Byrne is in six-round action rather than a title bout and his lack of an amateur career means he can’t be fast-tracked Tyndall style.

However, he does believe he is moving in the right direction.

“I think everyone wants to be headlining their own cards. It comes with time. I’m happy to keep going the way I am, I’ve had a busy year progressed a lot and hopefully things keep going well for me.”

A domestic fight may be closer than the Dub thinks. He already has a ready-made rival in James Freeman, the former GAA footballer he felt disrespected him in March.

Byrne didn’t go as far as to call out IGB Fighter after his last win in Dublin but did mention his name, planting a seed in the process.

“Nothing has come from it,” he comments before making it clear he isn’t gunning for Freeman.

“I haven’t targeted anyone either, it was that he called me out after the march fight in Ulster Hall. I’m happy to keep plodding along learning as I go and trying to step up in each of my fights.”

Of all the fighters on the circuit at present, Byrne seems the most patient as well as the most eager to learn. The JB Promotions puncher isn’t about building a record more banking experience and learnings – and that’s the approach he takes into the weekend’s battle.

“He seems a durable opponent,” Byrne adds of his Columbian foe.

“He’s been in with a couple of good lads who haven’t got him out of there, so I’m expecting another good 6 rounds to help me progress.



“I think if I was to get him out of there it’d be impressive, but like the rest of the fights I’m happy to get rounds in. I’m not going in there to get him out of there. I’m in there to work on the things we’ve been practising in the gym. I feel like I’ll learn more from getting the rounds in.”

