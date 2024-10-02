‘Just Around the Corner’ – Busy Boyd Closing in on Domestic Rivals

John Boyd says he will punish Octavian Gratti if he attempts to push him back at the Red Cow on Friday as the Belfast man is determined to march toward the title shot he believes is just around the corner.

The Belfast man has come out of the blocks flying and is sprinting toward his fourth fight in just seven months. However, this weekend’s Rise or Fall clash is the first potential hurdle as he faces an opponent with the ability to knock a prospect off his stride.

Romanian Gratti has upset the Irish applecart previously and is always aggressive and game.

However, the Belfast southpaw, who impressed against the respected Jordan Grannum last time out, isn’t concerned and suggests the experienced away fighter should be the one worried if he comes to fight.

“If Gratti tries to push me back no doubt he will feel the power in the 10oz gloves,” Boyd tells Irish-boxing.com.

“I’m holding my feet that wee bit more and I feel my timing has improved,” he adds before welcoming the potential test.

“I accepted the fight as soon as Jay mentioned Gratti to me. I didn’t even give it a second thought. I’m expecting six hard rounds. I’ve had the correct preparation this camp and I’m looking forward to showcasing the improvements I’ve made.”

Boyd faces Gratti on a JB Promotions card topped by an intriguing Irish title fight between Senan Kelly and Matthew Tyndall.

Tyndall’s rise to domestic title challenger will interest Boyd most, as he may want to follow the path trodden by his promotional stablemate.

The Wicklow youngster has gone from debutant to Irish title challenger in 11 months as a pro, Boyd, who fights over six rounds for the second time in his career, suggests Jay Byrne has similar plans for him.

“From when me and Jay first met we talked about being active and pushing for titles once I found my feet in the professional game. I feel like we have done that so far, so there’s no doubt domestic fights and titles are just around the corner.”

Speaking on the fact he has been all go since turning over in April the Dee Walsh trained fighter says: “I’d rather be active. I enjoy being in the gym pushing myself every day. If I had too much free time God knows what I’d get up to. I need to be kept active to keep moving towards my goal.”