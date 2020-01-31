Pardraig McCrory ready to blast his way to massive Feile fight

Padraig McCrory [9(4)-0] wants to take a positive step toward a massive Feile fight with a high light reel knockout at the Ulster Hall on Saturday night.

The 2018 Irish-boxing.com Knockout of the Year winner is expecting six rounds from 129 fight veteran Lewis van Poetsch [9(2)-118(10)-2], but would like to register the kind of knock out that got Lennox Lewis excited.

For the popular the popular super middle it would be the perfect start to what could be a massive year.

“Everyone loves a highlight reel KO so I would love one again, it gets you massive exposure, but I’m expecting 6 rounds,” McCrory told Irish-boxing.com.

“LVP comes to fight. He’s a tough guy so it will be a good learning curve.”

Victory tomorrow, which in fairness is expected, would leave the ticket selling Belfast puncher within one win of the biggest fight of his career.

The Ray Ginley trained fighter won the BUI Celtic title in dramatic fashion last time out, stopping Steve Collins in the last round of a Falls Park hosted title clash.

He expects to return to the yet to be officially confirmed Mick Conlan topped Feile card in August and has a massive clash lined up.

“The plan is this weekend,then April in another decent fight and hopefully the biggest fight of my career at Feile.”

There has been talk of McCrory and Taylor McGoldrick for sometime now and it was believed the pair could have settled their differences in the Spring if they both registered wins on Saturday’s #MTKFightnight.

McGoldrick pulled out injured and it looks like McCrory has lost interest in the clash.

“Taylor will look after himself, if he can get a few wins maybe I’ll fight him but I’m moving forward so a fight will be on my terms if it ever happens.”