Logo



Navigation

Pardraig McCrory ready to blast his way to massive Feile fight

By | on January 31, 2020 |
Headline News News
This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is liffey-crane-hire-1.jpg

Padraig McCrory [9(4)-0] wants to take a positive step toward a massive Feile fight with a high light reel knockout at the Ulster Hall on Saturday night.

The 2018 Irish-boxing.com Knockout of the Year winner is expecting six rounds from 129 fight veteran Lewis van Poetsch [9(2)-118(10)-2], but would like to register the kind of knock out that got Lennox Lewis excited.

For the popular the popular super middle it would be the perfect start to what could be a massive year.

“Everyone loves a highlight reel KO so I would love one again, it gets you massive exposure, but I’m expecting 6 rounds,” McCrory told Irish-boxing.com.

“LVP comes to fight. He’s a tough guy so it will be a good learning curve.”

Victory tomorrow, which in fairness is expected, would leave the ticket selling Belfast puncher within one win of the biggest fight of his career.

The Ray Ginley trained fighter won the BUI Celtic title in dramatic fashion last time out, stopping Steve Collins in the last round of a Falls Park hosted title clash.

He expects to return to the yet to be officially confirmed Mick Conlan topped Feile card in August and has a massive clash lined up.

“The plan is this weekend,then April in another decent fight and hopefully the biggest fight of my career at Feile.”

There has been talk of McCrory and Taylor McGoldrick for sometime now and it was believed the pair could have settled their differences in the Spring if they both registered wins on Saturday’s #MTKFightnight.

McGoldrick pulled out injured and it looks like McCrory has lost interest in the clash.

“Taylor will look after himself, if he can get a few wins maybe I’ll fight him but I’m moving forward so a fight will be on my terms if it ever happens.”

dpg

Tags:

Recent Posts

Related Posts

Author Description

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: [email protected]

Comments are closed.

Archives

We here at Irish-boxing.com believe in boxing. For 19 years we have been supporting the sport and sharing news with regard to Irish boxing around the world for free. We are happy to be an essential cog in the sport on this island, but now we need your support. If you're able to and appreciate what we do please support Irish-boxing.com for as little as €1. Every reader contribution big or small is so valuable to us and allows us to continue to support boxing.


advertise with us

advertise with us
© 2015. All Rights Reserved. Junior Sports Media