Callum Bradley planning to grab his share of the Ulster Hall spotlight

‘Cool’ Callum Bradley [3-0] is planning a bit of an Ulster Hall show this Saturday night.

The young super featherweight prospect doesn’t take part in one of the eagerly anticipated #MTKFightNight 50/50’s and thus has prepared for just his fourth pro fight away from the spotlight.

However, he remains determined to grab some attention by producing an eye catching performance.

“It’s great to get out early in the year and get the year started off with a win on Saturday night. I am predicting a good win and another impressive performance,” he told Irish-boxing.com.

The Omagh native is another young MTK prospect that is happy to preach patience. At 20-years-old he is no rush with regard to moving toward bigger fights and just has a active 2020 vision.

“I’m only 20 so i’m in no rush. Hopefully I get four or five fights this year all being well,” he adds before revealing being busy in his debut year was vital.

“I’ve definitely benefited from regularly fights. Staying active is the best thing to do at this stage. I’m still learning the pro game so I’m just looking to stay busy again this year.”

‘Cool’, whose brother Tiernan Bradley looks set to turn over later in the year, takes on Michael Horabin [2-13(4)] at the Ulster Hall Saturday.

He is expecting a tough test and a game foe.

“I’ve watched a bit on my opponent on youtube he looks to be a tough fighter and he comes to win.”