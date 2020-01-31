Logo



Navigation

Callum Bradley planning to grab his share of the Ulster Hall spotlight

By | on January 31, 2020 |
Headline News News
This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is liffey-crane-hire-1.jpg

‘Cool’ Callum Bradley [3-0] is planning a bit of an Ulster Hall show this Saturday night.

The young super featherweight prospect doesn’t take part in one of the eagerly anticipated #MTKFightNight 50/50’s and thus has prepared for just his fourth pro fight away from the spotlight.

However, he remains determined to grab some attention by producing an eye catching performance.

“It’s great to get out early in the year and get the year started off with a win on Saturday night. I am predicting a good win and another impressive performance,” he told Irish-boxing.com.

The Omagh native is another young MTK prospect that is happy to preach patience. At 20-years-old he is no rush with regard to moving toward bigger fights and just has a active 2020 vision.

“I’m only 20 so i’m in no rush. Hopefully I get four or five fights this year all being well,” he adds before revealing being busy in his debut year was vital.

“I’ve definitely benefited from regularly fights. Staying active is the best thing to do at this stage. I’m still learning the pro game so I’m just looking to stay busy again this year.”

‘Cool’, whose brother Tiernan Bradley looks set to turn over later in the year, takes on Michael Horabin [2-13(4)] at the Ulster Hall Saturday.

He is expecting a tough test and a game foe.

“I’ve watched a bit on my opponent on youtube he looks to be a tough fighter and he comes to win.”

dpg

Tags:

Recent Posts

Related Posts

Author Description

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: [email protected]

Comments are closed.

Archives

We here at Irish-boxing.com believe in boxing. For 19 years we have been supporting the sport and sharing news with regard to Irish boxing around the world for free. We are happy to be an essential cog in the sport on this island, but now we need your support. If you're able to and appreciate what we do please support Irish-boxing.com for as little as €1. Every reader contribution big or small is so valuable to us and allows us to continue to support boxing.


advertise with us

advertise with us
© 2015. All Rights Reserved. Junior Sports Media