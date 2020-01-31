Pierce O’Leary happy to put the KO breaks on- ‘Big Bang’ wants more rounds

Pierce O’Leary [3(1)-0] is doing his upmost to ensure he doesn’t get drunk on his power.

The teenage Dub came into the pro game with a reputation as a massive puncher with potential to do serious damage in the smaller gloves.

The fighter himself hasn’t been overly KO keen understanding power isn’t something you can always rely on. O’Leary would prefer to bank rounds and experience to ensure when he does step up he is versed in a number of ways to secure victory.

Last time out he did manage an eye catching stoppage, taking out experienced and tough Belfast journey man Alex Bazza in such a fashion it secured him an Irish-boxing.com Knockout of the Year nomination.

The sense was Inner City Dubliner now might have secured a taking out taste and a KO goo, but he is adamant he’d be happier with four more learning rounds when he returns to the ring at the Ulster Hall on Saturday.

10st 2lbs. All the hard work is completed. Camp went excellent on how we planned it. Time to refuel and get some rest, Massive thanks to everyones support. ITS TREMENDOUS!!🥊

___________________________________



I will be in the ring at 7pm. https://t.co/kPsrIauLRY @MTKGlobal pic.twitter.com/hLMmSyFnhA — BigBang (@pierce_oleary) January 31, 2020

“It was great to end the year with the KO, I knew it would come only matter of time,” he told Irish-boxing.com.

“The reaction to the stoppage was great, the support of people was brilliant. It’s a nice feeling but I don’t let the hype get to me,” he adds before claiming rounds are ideal.

“We’ll stick to our plan. I think going out looking for the KO it will never come. I’ll be controlling the fight at my own pace. If the opening comes for K0 I’ll take it but I’d really like to get the rounds in work on certain things we’ve being doing in the gym.”

Considering ‘Big Bang’ faces Liam Richardson [12(1)-62(1)] mans the away corner the young prospect may just get his distance wish granted.

The 33-year-old English fighter has been stopped just once in his 62 defeats and is more of a survival specialist than Bear Gyrlls.

It’s a another learning fight for a fighter MTK have high hopes for his fourth solid opponent and his fourth fight in just over four months.

Speaking on that level of activity O’Leary said: “It’s fantastic, it’s my fourth fight already. This time last year I won the U/22s and then preparing for the Europeans in Russia. But if you had told me next year this time I’d be fighting in a fourth pro fight, I’d be like ‘ah yeah we’ll see’. I’d wouldn’t fully have believe it. I’m really excited now 2020 will be a massive year. MTK will keep me very busy the momentum is great. I’m enjoying it.”

The 19-year-old has time on his side, but has seen managerial stablemates like Lewis Crocker and Sean McComb be moved progressively once they got four or five fights under their belt.

O’Leary seems to want the same, but has been informed he has to be patient .

“Of course the step up will eventually come. I’d dive straight to the deep end, but my coach and management team wont let me so no point asking for it so soon. They have there plans and so do I and we visualize the same.”

The exciting prospect returns to the Belfast and the Ulster Hall for the first time since his well supported debut and is predicting another standout atmosphere.

“I’m excited to head back the Belfast. I’m not lying it really felt like home when I fought there. The support there is boss. Even the fans loved the trip up and make a weekend off it. So it not like I’m losing fans heading up. I’m excited and look forward to it.”