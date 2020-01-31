WATCH – Things get heated after Gary Cully and Joe Fitzpatrick weigh in

A passionate crowd was in attendance as a lively weigh-in took place ahead of tomorrow nights huge #MTKFightNight at the Ulster Hall in Belfast.

The massive sold out event takes place on Saturday – live in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank and worldwide on IFL TV.

Topping the bill is a super-lightweight showdown beaten unbeaten Sean McComb and dangerous Argentinian Mauro Maximiliano Godoy.

McComb tipped the scales at 9st 13lbs 2oz while Godoy was was slightly lighter at 9st 12lbs 7oz.

The liveliest weigh-in off all came in the superb clash between two unbeaten fighters, as Gary Cully takes on Joe Fitzpatrick for the BUI Irish lightweight title.

Cully looked in great shape as he came in right on the limit at 9st 9lbs and Fitzpatrick was 9st 8lbs 2oz.

With the watching crowd roaring the two men on, the fighters had to be separated when they went head to head for the face-off, with an entertaining fight expected tomorrow.

The second title fight on the card sees former Olympian David Oliver Joyce looks to return to winning ways when he goes up against ex-world champion Lee Haskins for the WBO European super-bantamweight title.

Joyce weighed in bang on the money at 8st 10lbs, with Haskins coming in at 8st 9lbs 6oz.

Another interesting battle between undefeated boxers pits Lewis Crocker against John Thain. Crocker was 10st 9lbs 6oz on the scales, and Thain was 10st 8lbs 6oz.

Elsewhere on the card, the likes of Steven Donnelly, Padraig McCrory, Pierce O’Leary and many more are also in action.

Watch the tense weigh in and head to head involving Cully and Fitzpatrick below:

Video from IFLTV.