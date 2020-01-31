Changed Crocker confident he will produce his best performance in 50/50 fight

‘Changed’ Lewis Crocker [10(6)-0] is ready to register a win that could change his career tonight.

The lauded prospect takes a significant step up at the Ulster Hall when he faces Scotland’s John Tain [17(1)-4(0)].

Tain has challenged for a British title, lost only lost to high end domestic fighters and is probably a level above the kind of fight fans were calling for the big puncher to have next, which in turn suggests victory could move the Belfast fighter to the next level that bit quicker.

The now Dee Walsh trained fighter is confident he can make that step.

The 23-year-old should benefit from a longer scheduled fight and a more ambitious foe will certainly afford him more opportunity to land clean and hard.

However, the talented prospect points to changes he has implemented as another reason he feels ready to move to the next level.

“The better the opponent the better I will fight. The eight rounds also suits me because I can take my time knowing I will always have the power,” said Crocker.

“I’ve got some experience behind me now so I feel I’m ready for this. Also I would say without doubt this is the best camp I’ve had – I’ve got a fitness that I didn’t have before,” he adds before discussing a new level of motivation going into on of four potentially entertaining 50/50 fights on the card.

“Working with Dee, he has drilled a lot of things into me.

“He’s a real tactician and has worked me hard on certain things… and also with it being John Thain in front of me, that has made me work harder.

“My birthday was at the start of January and if this had been a journeyman I could have gone out but this time I didn’t.

“I’ve changed and upped my game and I’m very confident you’re going to see the best performance from me so far.”

