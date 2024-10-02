Paul Loonam Eyes Up ‘Pretty’ Celtic Strap

Paul Loonam likes the look of the BUI Celtic title and more importantly, likes the sound of a BUI Celtic title fight.

The new-to-the-scene bantamweight faces an interesting third pro fight when he fights Paul Pollard on the Rise or Fall card at the Red Cow.

Come through what has the potential to be an early test and he fancies a shot at one of the prettiest belts in world boxing, the Boxing Union of Ireland’s Celtic title.

With Ruadhan Farrell, Conner Kerr and Gerard Hughes all active and title-eligible at super bantam and Cain Lewis title-hungry at feather there appears to be domestic options for the 23-year-old.

However, full-time training has seen Offally’s only pro boxer reach bantamweight and that’s where he is targeting straps.

“My next focus is probably the Celtic title fight,” Loonam said. “It would be great to get that strap. I think the title is lovely as well and the excitement of fighting for it in an eight rounder… It would also be good having an opponent from close to home. We might have to go overseas to look for a bantamweight but it’s kind of It has that buzz of a domestic clash even if they’re not Irish. So yeah, the plan in the Celtic title but I have to get through this one first now.”

Before challenging for a title that is becoming more and more familiar to the boxing fan, Loonam has to navigate his way passed Jake Pollard.

The Unite 3 trained fighter was initially meant to face Rakesh Lohchab the Indian #3 before he pulled out.