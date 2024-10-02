Daniel O’Sullivan Welcomes Willing Dance Partner

Daniel O’Sullivan is delighted to have finally found a like-minded dance partner.



‘Daniel Son’ fights for the BUI Celtic title won and vacated by his stablemate Craig O’Brien in the 3Arena last week on JB Promotions Rise or Fall card in the Warehouse at the Red Cow on Friday.



It’s exactly the kind of fight the Corduff battler has been calling for since he turned over just over two years ago and it’s one that came around courtesy of a boxer that has a similar attitude to the pro game.



Like Celtic Warrior’s O’Sullivan, Navan’s Sean Murray is all Irish keen, indeed he is allergic to learning fights and journeymen much to his title opponent’s delight.

“I’m absolutely buzzing for this fight,” O’Sullivan said. “Ever since my pro debut, I’ve been calling for domestic fights. In fairness to Sean Murray, he’s shown that he’ll take domestic fights, so finally, I get one.”



The pro fighter, who was a coach before he started competing in the ring, hasn’t just secured an attention-grabbing all-Irish fight, a title will be on the line when he steps through the Red Cow ropes.



The BUI Celtic title will be on the line in the chief support to Senan Kelly and Matthew Tyndall’s Irish title fight.

“It’s a bonus that it’s for the Celtics title as well.

“That’s something that I’ve always wanted. I’m really really looking forward to it now.”

O’Sullivan admits he hasn’t seen to much of the Meath boxer, who has shared the ring with Shane Meehan and Allan White since turning over late last year.

However, the Paschal Collins-trained student of the game did help Meehan prepare for his Fight of the Year contender with war lover Murray.



“I’ve seen little bits of him because he fought Shane Meehan who trains [In the Celtic Warrior].



“I was helping him for that fight so I have some insight. I’ve seen clips of his debut and then I’ve seen little bits of the fight with Shane but not much.”



The 29-year-old is a constant in the Corduff gym so is always training but he ramped things up when the title fight was confirmed.

He also had the benefit of Craig O’Brien and Thomas Carty in camp with him.



“I’ve been in camp since there was meant to be a fight in July. I’m training all year round anyway, so I’ve been training since I fought in Castlebar in March. I’ve been in the gym ever since then and then obviously when I got word of this fight training kind of ramped up.”