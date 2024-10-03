Sean Murray Declares Warehouse WAR

Not surprisingly Sean Murray has declared WAR ahead of his BUI Celtic title fight with Daniel O’Sullivan.

The Navan fighter with an allergy to learning fights and an aversion to the more pragmatic approach fights O’Sullivan for the BUI Celtic title on the Rise or Fall card this coming Friday night.

He notes the Celtic Warrior Gym’s O’Sullivan is also prone to an aggressive approach and as a result, believes an all-action fan-friendly battle is en route.

Murray who was involved in a possible Fight of the Year contender with Shane Meehan earlier this year expects leather to fly in the Warehouse on Friday night.

“From the get-go the two of us are going to get right to it and it’s going to be a war for eight rounds,” he said.

“I’m obviously going to back myself that I win but I know Daniel is going to have a lot to say about that.”

Murray finds himself in title action in just his fourth fight. It’s reward for his aggressive start and his willingness to take on all comers but it’s also exactly what he planned coming into the pro ranks.

“I’m delighted to be fighting for the Celtic title. I told Jay last year in November that I wanted the title by the end of this year and he got me one. It’s just go out now on Friday and win it!”