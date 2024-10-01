Blessington Boxing Club Rising Through The Ranks

By Tony Doyle

Blessington Boxing Club have recently been making waves on the domestic and international scene respectively. Their coach Robert Stafford was chosen alongside Ross Hickey and Team Manager Mick Darby to lead the Leinster Development Squad in a recent tournament against a Latvia and European selection.



Part of that squad was Blessington Boxers Alex Toolis and Sean Stafford. Both Toolis and Stafford had toe to toe brawls in their respective semi finals. Youth 1 operative Toolis came out on top and cruised to a unamious decision in the final, taking home a gold medal in the process. While team captain Sean Stafford was very unfortunate to come out on the wrong end of a contentious 2 – 1 split decision.



Under 18 talent Stafford can hold his head high after a courageous battle that will stand him in good stead for the busy upcoming season. Coach Robert Stafford said “I was delighted to be chosen as part of the coaching and couldn’t be happier with how the lads and the whole team boxed”.



Elsewhere their club teammate Cian Webb fought on a separate Leinster squad in a tournament against a Poland and European selection. Webb boxed superbly in the semi final stopping his opponent in the second round. Unfortunately he was beaten by a far more experienced Boxer in the final. Its also worth noting that this is only his second year Boxing competitively, making his silver medal all the more impressive.



Meanwhile on the domestic front, there’s a busy few months ahead. Blessington will co host the Wicklow league’s alongside Arklow Boxing Club. They’ll also compete in the Kildare League’s and they’re currently awaiting a date to compete in the St. Micheal Andrew’s Trophy.



The recent success in the ring is supported by the trojan effort behind the scenes by fellow coaches Craig Stafford, Darren Hudson, Jay Smith, Trevor Redmond and Club President and Founder Gerry O’Neil. Blessington Boxing Club are out the door with a fine squad of talented Boxers of all ages and experience levels but they are still taking on new members. Anyone thinking of joining should reach out to them on Instagram @blessington_bc.