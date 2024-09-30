‘Definitly Carty’ – Dana White has Stateside Plans for Dublin Heavyweight

It’s safe to say Dana White liked what they saw in Thomas Carty.

The UFC boss saw the Dublin heavyweight compete in the flesh when he sat ringside for the Callum Walsh homecoming card on September 20 – and was suitably impressed.

In fact Carty didn’t just leave a dent in Argentine Jonathan Exequiel Vergara, he left such a mark on White, that the Boston native revealed he hopes to work with the BUI Celtic title holder in the future.

Speaking after the 3Arena event on which Craig O’Brien, Emmet Brennan, Shauna O’Keefe, Gareth Dowling, Kevin Cronin and Edward Donovan fought, White indicated he might use Irish fighters outside of cards in Ireland moving forward and reserved special mention for Carty.

“We’ve got to get them to New York, Boston or Vegas, whatever we do next. Definitely Carty, we’ll bring him with us somewhere.”

As a popular skillful unbeaten heavyweight who has only been brought the distance once in his career, Carty appeals to most promoters. It was clear 360 Promotions and the UFC seen the potential before his in ring performance and it now seems they may look to build the Paschal Collins trained big man on Walsh topped UFC Fight Pass broadcast cards moving forward.

The Cork light middleweight contender may get out before the year is out and will most likely use the Irish card in New York on St Patrick’s week, possibly with fluent Irish speaker Carty in toe.

THOMAS CARTY GETS IT DONE IN DUBLIN



Huge KO victory from the Irishmen #WalshVsRunowski pic.twitter.com/y421Alutjl — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) September 20, 2024

While in Dublin helping promote the 3Arena bill, White declared he was moving into boxing – and with Cobh’s Walsh as the UFC’s boxing poster boy Irish boxing as a whole should benefit.