Roy Jones Jr Irish middleweight Conor Coyle takes step up on UFC Fight Pass card

Conor Coyle [11(4)-0] will fight for the first time in 2020 in Washington before January is out.

The undefeated middleweight trades leather on a Roy Jones Promotions, UFC Fight Pass card at Legends Casino, Toppenish, Washington, USA on January 30.

The Derry native takes somewhat of a step up as he takes on a Mexican with a decent looking record.

Although the majority of his wins have come against lesser opposition Miguel Dumas [11(8)-2(1)] has as many wins as Coyle and double the amount of knockouts.

The 28-year-old has lost both times he has fought outside Mexico taking former Canadian champion Karim Mayfield the distance and being stopped by Alexis Rocha in a WBC ranking title fight.

It’s the first time the Commonwealth Games medalist will fight since August when he impressed on the top of the bill.

The Foylesider topped another Roy Jones Jr-promoted card live on UFC Fight Pass, scoring a second-round stoppage over former Floyd Mayweather sparring partner Rafael Ramirez at the Viejas Casino and Resort in Alpine, California.

Considering fellow undefeated prospect Jade Bornea fights for the NABF flyweight title on the same bill suggests Coyle may return to the undercard, but he will be happy to be out so early in what could be a big year against a relatively decent foe.