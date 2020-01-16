Logo



Navigation

Roy Jones Jr Irish middleweight Conor Coyle takes step up on UFC Fight Pass card

By | on January 16, 2020 |
Headline News News
This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is liffey-crane-hire-1.jpg

Conor Coyle [11(4)-0] will fight for the first time in 2020 in Washington before January is out.

The undefeated middleweight trades leather on a Roy Jones Promotions, UFC Fight Pass card at Legends Casino, Toppenish, Washington, USA on January 30.

The Derry native takes somewhat of a step up as he takes on a Mexican with a decent looking record.

Although the majority of his wins have come against lesser opposition Miguel Dumas [11(8)-2(1)] has as many wins as Coyle and double the amount of knockouts.

The 28-year-old has lost both times he has fought outside Mexico taking former Canadian champion Karim Mayfield the distance and being stopped by Alexis Rocha in a WBC ranking title fight.

It’s the first time the Commonwealth Games medalist will fight since August when he impressed on the top of the bill.

The Foylesider topped another Roy Jones Jr-promoted card live on UFC Fight Pass, scoring a second-round stoppage over former Floyd Mayweather sparring partner Rafael Ramirez at the Viejas Casino and Resort in Alpine, California.

Considering fellow undefeated prospect Jade Bornea fights for the NABF flyweight title on the same bill suggests Coyle may return to the undercard, but he will be happy to be out so early in what could be a big year against a relatively decent foe.

dpg

Tags:

Recent Posts

Related Posts

Author Description

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: [email protected]

Comments are closed.

Archives

We here at Irish-boxing.com believe in boxing. For 19 years we have been supporting the sport and sharing news with regard to Irish boxing around the world for free. We are happy to be an essential cog in the sport on this island, but now we need your support. If you're able to and appreciate what we do please support Irish-boxing.com for as little as €1. Every reader contribution big or small is so valuable to us and allows us to continue to support boxing.


advertise with us

advertise with us
© 2015. All Rights Reserved. Junior Sports Media