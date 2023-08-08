Davies Jr Wants Foley Revenge Mission on Catterall – Linares Card

Robbie Davies Jr wants to rematch Darragh Foley on the Catterall – Linares fight later this year.

‘Super’ stopped the Liverpool native in his hometown in March and the Shane McGuigan fighter wants revenge.

Davies Jr believes the October 21 Matchroom-promoted DAZN broadcast show set for Liverpool would be ideal to host the repeat.

“I honestly want to rematch Foley more than anything”, Davies said. “I still feel hard done by over the fight and still super confident I beat him”

The fact the English fighter badly injured his ankle during the fight does leave enough room for Eddie Hearn to sell a return, even though Foley will point out that the injury came because he dropped his rival heavily.

Hearn had said he wanted to make Dublin vs Limerick clash between ‘Super’, who went on to fight October 21 bill topper Catterall post the KO win, and Paddy Donovan on the Taylor – Cameron II card set for the 3Arena and November 25.

However, the fact Donovan, who tops Elite Sheers September 23 bill at the National Stadium, has been looking for alternative opposition suggests that a mouthwatering matchup may not happen this year.

The Australian-based Blanch native has one more fight left on his Matchroom contract and his team could also look to explore options Down Under, a region in which the Essex-based promotional outfit has been branching out in recently.