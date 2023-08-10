Lewis Crocker Wants Tyrone McKenna Showdown

Lewis Crocker has called out the call out king.

Not quite in the same bombastic way as Tyrone McKenna would name-drop foes, but the Belfast puncher has proposed a fight between himself and the ‘Mighty Celt’.

McKenna trades leather with Nicholas Esposito for the IBO world title on the top of a Conlan Boxing card at the RDS on September 16.

Crocker is backing his fellow Conlan Boxing-aligned fighter to emerge with the belt and says he would love to fight him in a massive all-Belfast clash if he does.

“I see McKenna fighting the Italian guy for the IBO title, I would like a go at that. That’s the fight I want,” Crocker said.

“Not that I am calling out McKenna or anything, but that’s the fight I want at this stage. I think he will win it and it would be a huge fight, especially in Belfast.”

The Billy Nelson-trained fighter even has a card picked out for the clash, suggesting it would fit nicely on the proposed SSE Arena hosted Conlan Boxing December card.

“They’re talking about December time, so that’s the fight that I want. Obviously with Jamie [Conlan] being close to McKenna, it would be an easy match to make.

“There is no reason why I can’t push on and have these fights. I want and need these fights and I am ready for it.”

Crocker’s coach Nelson certainly believes the 26-year-old is big fight ready. The Scot shared a belief Crocker would trump anyone at the weight in Ireland or Britain when speaking to Irish-boxing.com before the fight. The experienced trainer also suggested ‘The Croc’ would take out Conor Benn if given the chance.

“I’m glad he has confidence in me,” comments the fighter. “Obviously if that fight was ever to be presented to me I’d take it with both hands. We are on different paths but hopefully one day [we’ll fight],” he adds before expressing surprise as to why he isn’t aligned with one of the big promotional outfits around the world.

“Looking from the outside I don’t know why I’m not signed to a big promoter. I’ve a high knockout ratio, I’ve an exciting style and I’ve a big following aswell, so I think it’s only a matter of time.”

It remains to be seen where McKenna is on the fight but when speaking about his IBO shot, he has been keen to point out it will allow him to return to his call-out best. ‘The Mighty Celt’ will target the bigger names if he gets his hand raised in Dublin on September 16.