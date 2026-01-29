‘He’s An Animal Once The Bell Goes’ — Mark Dunlop Says Colm Murphy is Not So Posh in the Ring

He may be known as “The Posh Boy”, but there is nothing soft about Colm Murphy once the bell rings.

The nickname might suggest polish and privilege, yet those inside his camp insist it couldn’t be more misleading. According to promoter Mark Dunlop, the Belfast man transforms the moment the fight begins.

As Belfast boxer nears a Commonwealth title fight on Saturday— followed by a mouthwatering clash with Jono Carroll in March — Dunlop insists the boxer’s character and work ethic are the foundations behind his rapid rise.

“Colm is a really lovely kid,” Dunlop told Irish-boxing.com. “But believe me — once that bell goes, he’s an animal.”

The promoter was quick to dismiss any misconceptions about Murphy’s background, stressing that comfort outside the ring has never translated into softness inside it.

“Yes, he’s had a privileged upbringing. But don’t take that as a sign of weakness. That means absolutely nothing when the bell rings.

“There’s no one who trains harder than him,” he said. “No one.”

That work ethic has already delivered tangible success. Murphy has captured Irish, Celtic and European silver during his still relatively young professional career — achievements his manager believes are earned, not gifted.

“You don’t just get given titles in this game. He’s won four already, and every one of them was deserved.”

The upcoming Commonwealth title fight on top of the first Irish card of the year represents the next step in what the MHD boss sees as a natural progression rather than a gamble.

“This is the level he should be operating at,” he said. “It’s about moving him forward.”

Should honours student emerge victorious, he will step into one of the biggest fights of his career just weeks later, facing Jono Carroll for the IBO title at the 3Arena.

For Dunlop, the storyline still carries a sense of disbelief.

“It’s mad when you think about it,” he said. “Colm hadn’t even started boxing when Jono won Prizefighter. Not even amateur.”

“That’s how wonderful and exciting this sport can be. Careers cross at strange times. Paths meet when you least expect them.”

Despite King Kong Carroll’s experience and reputation, Dunlop has full confidence in his fighter’s ability to rise to the occasion.

“He’s mentally strong,” he said. “He’s physically strong. And he’s earned the right to be here.”

As Murphy prepares to step into another high-stakes contest, his promoter’s belief is unwavering.

“When the lights are on and the pressure is highest,” Dunlop said, “that’s when Colm Murphy comes alive.”

Photo Credit Mark Meade