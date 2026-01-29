Carlos Pereira Drawing On World Champion Influence

Having a former world champion and one of Ireland’s most respected boxing figures in his corner is not something Carlos Pereira takes lightly.

The prospect prepares for just his second professional outing on the Colm Murphy-topped MHD card this weekend, but believes the influence of Irish great Eamon Loughran has already played a major role in shaping his early journey in the paid ranks.

“Having Eamon around is massive,” Pereira told Irish-boxing.com. “His experience and calmness bring a lot. He keeps me grounded and focused.”

A former world champion and one of Ireland’s most accomplished fighters, Loughran’s presence provides Pereira with something few prospects at this stage can call upon — elite-level knowledge passed down daily in the gym.

“He’s someone I respect a lot,” Pereira added. “And his guidance has been crucial throughout the journey.”

That guidance was particularly valuable as Pereira made his professional debut earlier this year — a moment he admits carried alot of emotion.

“It was something I’d worked towards for a long time,” he said. “Finally, walking out as a professional was a special moment. There were nerves, excitement — everything.”

Although as soon as punches began being thrown, instinct took over.

“Once the bell went, it was back to doing what I’ve trained to do,” Pereira explained.

The debut also served as an important education.

“I was happy to get the debut done and get that first one out of the way,” he said. “There were positives to take from it, but also things I know I can improve on. Overall it was an important learning experience.”

Those lessons centred around composure and control — qualities often associated with fighters who benefit from experienced mentorship.

“I learned a lot about pacing, staying calm, and trusting myself more in there,” he added. “Every fight teaches you something, and I’ve taken those lessons into this camp.”

The Portugal-born Belfast resident takes on well-travelled road warrior Paul Cummings at Mosley Mills on Saturday. He will be favoured to secure victory but knows there are no straightforward nights at professional level.

“I’m expecting a tough fight. At this level, there are no easy nights.

“I’ve trained hard and I’m ready to adapt if needed,” he added.

“My focus is on putting in a strong performance. If I do my job properly, the result will take care of itself.”