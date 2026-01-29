One Round At A Time – Colm Murphy Locked In On Commonwealth Gold Before Carroll Clash

Colm Murphy is refusing to look beyond the task directly in front of him as he prepares for one of the most important periods of his professional career.

The Belfast fighter challenges for the vacant Commonwealth title on the top of MHD Promotion’s first bill of the year on Saturday. His latest major opportunity comes just weeks before a high-profile showdown with former world title challenger Jono Carroll. While the latter has naturally generated attention, ‘Posh Boy’ insists his full focus remains firmly fixed on the championship bout ahead.

“That’s my number one priority,” Murphy told Irish-boxing.com. “One round, one step at a time. Then March will come about. No disrespect to anyone — it’s just the reality of boxing.”

Experience has taught the Irish and BUI Celtic title winner that looking too far down the road can be costly in a sport where plans can change in an instant.

“Anything can happen in boxing,” he explained. “We’re realists about the situation. But my team wouldn’t have put me in here if we didn’t think I’d rise to both occasions.”

The Commonwealth title shot represents another significant milestone in Murphy’s steady climb through the domestic rankings. Already accustomed to championship-distance boxing, he enters his calsh with Saleh Kassim believing he is in the best shape of his career.

“I’m amazing,” Murphy said. “I haven’t left the gym since my last twelve-rounder. I’m in peak condition going into this.”

That previous outing saw Murphy go the full twelve rounds in August, gaining invaluable experience at elite distance — something he believes will prove crucial as he steps into another demanding test.

“Some people said my opponent was lucky to see the distance,” the EBU European silver featherweight title winner reflected. “But I handled that occasion and won every round. A twelve-rounder is something no one can ever take from you.”

“Some boys wouldn’t be heard of again after a fight like that, or they’d have a six-rounder to get back into the swing of things,” he said. “But I’m ready to do these twelve rounders. I’m built for them.”

“If both fights go the distance, that’s 24 rounds in eight weeks,” he said. “It’s a lot, but it’s a great way to build experience and confidence.”

While talk of future opponents will inevitably continue, Murphy remains adamant that his championship opportunity deserves — and has — his undivided attention.

“This is our full priority,” he stressed. “We’ve got a tough opponent who’s never been stopped and who’s most likely going to be there for twelve rounds. We’re going out there to win the Commonwealth title. That’s the goal.”

For Murphy, the approach is simple: stay disciplined, stay grounded, and let everything else take care of itself.

“One round at a time,” he repeated. “That’s how you win titles.”