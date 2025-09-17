‘Big Risks’ – Emmet Brennan Wants Matchroom Prospect After Burke Battle

Emmet Brennan has mapped out his next 12 months – and it could include a shot at one of Matchroom’s top prospects.

The Dubliner faces Yonkers’ Harley Burke at Gaelic Park on September 26, but is already thinking strategically about the next steps in his career.

“I never think too far ahead, but after this I want one more fight before the end of the year,” Brennan told Irish-boxing.com. “That would put me at 8-0 going into 2026. Then I want two or three more early next year before taking the stabilisers off and taking big risks.”

Asked what those risks might look like, Brennan didn’t hesitate. “Ideally, going against one of Matchroom’s prospects. That would be perfect for me. But I need to be a little bit busier first,” he adds before revealing he needs to alter his risk reward ratio to tempt a name into action.

“It’s very hard for a prospect to take a chance on me right now – I’ve been to the Olympics, so for them it’s a lose-lose. If they beat me, they’ve only beaten someone who’s 6-0. For me, I probably need to get to 10-0 before they’ll fight me.”

The BUI Celtic title winner also confirmed he has eyes on bigger belts further down the line.

“I’d never say no to an Irish or European title if the opportunity made sense. The Irish title was supposed to be on the line against Kevin Cronin, but it wasn’t. It probably should have been. So I do see those belts as part of the journey. But realistically, those fights come around the middle of next year.”

For now, Brennan is focused on keeping active and maintaining momentum. “The main thing is to keep winning, keep busy, and build experience. That’s the only way you can get to the level where those big fights become possible.”