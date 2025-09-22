Big Names and Bigger Ambiton – Caoimhin Agyarko Shares World Level Plans

Caoimhin Agyarko says his Windsor Park win has put him in touching distance of world level and some big-name fights.

‘Black Thunder’ continued along the road of progression with a victory over Ishmael Davis on the massive Crocker-Donovan card last week. Now, having made it three wins in 2025 and regaining career momentum the 28-year-old feels ready to level up.

Belfast, UK: Ishamel Davis v Caoimhín Agyarko, WBA Continental Super Welterweight Title13 September 2025 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

The Belfast man is currently well ranked with the WBA, and with Terence Crawford vacating the belt at his weight, opportunities could open up quickly. A European title would also appeal and is a route the Holy Trinity graduate is open to exploring.

“I’d still love the European title if the opportunity comes, but the ultimate goal is to become world champion,” Agyarko explained.

“Crawford winning means he has to vacate the WBA, and now Abass Baraou has been made full champion. I’d love that fight — we’ve sparred before, and our styles would make for a brilliant clash.”

Baraou, who upset Sam Eggington to claim the European before moving on to world honours, is not the only name on Agyarko’s radar. A fight with the man who held the title, Lewis Crocker, now owns before he moved up to light middleweight, Jaron “Boots” Ennis, excites him just as much.

Belfast, UK: Ishamel Davis v Caoimhín Agyarko, WBA Continental Super Welterweight Title13 September 2025 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Caoimhín Agyarko Ring Walk

“To fight Boots Ennis in America for a world title would be unbelievable,” he said. “He’s one of the pound-for-pound best, a special talent, but everybody’s beatable.

“I’m in boxing to fight the best. I want to test myself, prove my worth, and prove I can be a world champion. I truly believe I’ve got the ability, talent, and work ethic to do so.”