Return of the Mick – Weights, Running Order, TV Details

Michael Conlan makes his pro Dublin debut in the 3Arena on Friday Night.

The Belfast star hopes to take another step along the road to a third world title shot when he fights Jack Bateson on top of a Wasserman bill.

The card also hosts plenty of added Irish interest as the likes of Dean Walsh, Cain Lewis, Kieran Molloy, Paul Loonam and Kian Hedderman all appear.

Senan Kelly faces potential breakout action against undefeated Brit Ben Marksby, while Kevin Cronin finds himself up against a tough English operator who will come with real ambition in Grant Dennis and Glen Byrne has been handed a tough late replacement in the form of southpaw Jacob Quinn.

The card gloves off at 5pm and will be broadcast across different Channel 5 platforms at different points.

Conlan and Bateson collide tomorrow night, live on 5 from 9p. The undercard action is live on 5Action from 7p and the pre-lims are on Wasserman YouTube from 5pm.

WEIGHTS AND RUNNING ORDER

Codie Smith 129.6lbs

Mario Vera 130.3lbs

Dean Walsh 156.12lbs

Jamil Elo 165.56lbs

Kevin Cronin 168.2lbs

Grant Dennis 169.2lbs

Cain Lewis 125.9lbs

Erick Omar Lopez 124.86

Vacant WBC International Super flyweight title

Charlie Edwards 114.76lbs

Salvador Juarez 116.5lbs

Kieran Molloy 146.62lbs

Nourdeen Toure 147.58lbs

Glenn Byrne 153.5lbs

Jacob Quinn 155.3lbs

Ben Marksby 140.9lbs

Senan Kelly 139.4lbs

Vacant WBC International Featherweight title

Michael Conlan 125.92lbs

Jack Bateson 125.74lbs

Dan Toward 155.4lbs

Khalid Ennachat 156.34lbs

Paul Loonam 123.42lbs

Jake Pollard 124.3lbs

Float bout

Kian Hedderman 181.36lbs

Alexandru Crasnitchii 181.22lbs