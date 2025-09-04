WATCH- Return of the Mick Weigh Ins and Face Offs
Michael Conlan makes his pro Dublin debut in the 3Arena on Friday Night.
The Belfast star hopes to take another step along the road to a third world title shot when he fights Jack Bateson on top of a Wasserman bill.
The card also hosts plenty of added Irish interest as the likes of Dean Walsh, Cain Lewis, Kieran Molloy, Paul Loonam and Kian Hedderman all appear.
Senan Kelly faces potential breakout action against undefeated Brit Ben Marksby, while Kevin Cronin finds himself up against a tough English operator who will come with real ambition in Grant Dennis and Glen Byrne has been handed a tough late replacement in the form of southpaw Jacob Quinn.
The card gloves off at 5pm and will be broadcast across different Channel 5 platforms at different points.
Conlan and Bateson collide tomorrow night, live on 5 from 9p. The undercard action is live on 5Action from 7p and the pre-lims are on Wasserman YouTube from 5pm.
The weights and weigh ins are below:
WEIGHTS AND RUNNING ORDER
Codie Smith 129.6lbs
Mario Vera 130.3lbs
Dean Walsh 156.12lbs
Jamil Elo 165.56lbs
Kevin Cronin 168.2lbs
Grant Dennis 169.2lbs
Cain Lewis 125.9lbs
Erick Omar Lopez 124.86
Vacant WBC International Super flyweight title
Charlie Edwards 114.76lbs
Salvador Juarez 116.5lbs
Kieran Molloy 146.62lbs
Nourdeen Toure 147.58lbs
Glenn Byrne 153.5lbs
Jacob Quinn 155.3lbs
Ben Marksby 140.9lbs
Senan Kelly 139.4lbs
Vacant WBC International Featherweight title
Michael Conlan 125.92lbs
Jack Bateson 125.74lbs
Dan Toward 155.4lbs
Khalid Ennachat 156.34lbs
Paul Loonam 123.42lbs
Jake Pollard 124.3lbs
Float bout
Kian Hedderman 181.36lbs
Alexandru Crasnitchii 181.22lbs