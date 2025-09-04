Irish Title Shot on the Line for Dean Walsh at 3Arena

Not quite the Irish title, but an Irish title shot is on the line when Dean Walsh graces the 3Arena ring on Friday night.

The former National Stadium staple steps into Dublin’s iconic venue for a pivotal fight on The Return of the Mick card.

At first glance, the Wexford man’s clash with Jamil Elo is a respectable fourth fight step up, but Jay Byrne reveals it’s more significant than that.

The JB Promotions boss says an Irish title shot is on the line. Walsh has already agreed to fight Daniel O’Sullivan on October 10 in a mouthwatering domestic clash.

Byrne points out that if the Michael Conlan-managed boxer comes through Friday unscathed, his clash with ‘Daniel San’ will be an Irish title fight.

“If Dean comes through his fight in the 3Arena injury-free, the next step will be a fight with Daniel O’Sullivan for an Irish title,” Byrne told Irish-boxing.com. “We’ve already laid the groundwork, and the application has been made to the BUI. Once Dean does his job in the ring, it should all go ahead without issue.”

It’s the type of clash Byrne loves for his cards and the kind of domestic he’s worked to create a pathway for.

Even if they are not signed to him, Walsh and O’Sullivan are also the type of boxers Byrne loves to work with.

“Over the last year and a half, we’ve been building these fighters up to be ready for this stage,” Byrne said. “Dean has been meticulous in his career so far, and this is his next step. Whoever comes through this fight has earned a shot at bigger things – and the Irish title is the next logical challenge.

“Daniel O’Sullivan hasn’t took one step out of line since he went pro. Everything he’s done has been immaculate,” he adds before challenging the former amateur standout to earn his tilt against the two weight BUI Celtic champ.

“This fight isn’t just another bout – it’s an opportunity. Dean has worked hard to get here. If he comes through it, he’ll have earned the chance to fight Daniel O’Sullivan for an Irish title. That’s how boxing should work – earn your opportunities in the ring.”