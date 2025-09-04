From Title to Test – Late Switch Doesn’t Diminish Challenge for Glen Byrne

A late replacement doesn’t always mean an easy night, and Jay Byrne says Glen Byrne will find that out this Friday at the 3Arena.

While he won’t be challenging for the BUI Celtic title or getting the chance to settle his grudge in a rematch with Charly Lopez, the Dubliner gets the next best thing: a tough, high-level test against a seasoned opponent in Jamie Quinn.

His older brother Jay Byrne confirmed that the original opponent, Lopez, had to pull out due to illness, but the quality of the late replacement washed any taste of sick out of the team’s mouth.

“Charlie pulled out with an ear infection. He collapsed and ended up in hospital. No disrespect to him or his team – we wish him all the best.”

It’s Quinn instead for the younger brother of the BUI and BBBofC Celtic champion, and his promoter, manager, coach and family member points out it’s still a test.

“Glen will now fight Jamie Quinn, a southpaw who’s been in with top-level opponents and never lost except to European champions or guys who fought for world titles. It’s a real test for Glen,” he adds.

Byrne also highlighted the stylistic shift this change presents, going into the Michael Conlan undercard clash.

“It’s gone from being a come-forward, small, stocky fighter to now a southpaw who likes to box on the back foot. It’s a testing fight for Glen, but please God he does his thing and wins,” he adds before hinting he is pleased with the testing nature of the clash.

“This is the pathway we’ve planned for him – building experience and getting him ready for bigger opportunities under the JB Promotions banner,” he said.