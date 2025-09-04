Opening Day Win for Lehane – Cassidy and Hession Exit World Championships
Jennifer Lehane ensured Ireland had a win to celebrate on the opening day of the World Championships in Liverpool.
The Olympian was in action alongside Adam Hession and Keylny Cassidy across the water and had her hand raised after an impressive performance.
Hession and Cassidy both suffered opening day heartbreak, suffering split decision reverses.
Lehane opened Team Ireland’s account in this years tournament with a 5-0 win over Wicktoria Rogalinska – 30-27; 30:27, 30:27; 30:27, 29:28. The DCU fighter is through to the last 16, where she takes on USA’s Yoseline Perez in Monday’s Afternoon Session. Speaking to Boxing Scene her bout, Lehane said “I’m delighted that I came away with the win. The first day is always the hardest, getting the pre-fight nerves out of the way. So it’s great to get through it – I’m looking forward to the next one” and, she adds “Yeah, I’m confident in my training. We’ve had a really good few months, training at home and abroad. I’ve put in the work and I’m hoping to reap the rewards.”
Co-Captain 60kg Adam Hession exits the Championships with grace, following a storming, highly technical close-quarters bout against 18-year-old Australian hope Jacob Cassar. The decision was a 4-1 split: 29: 28; 29:28, 27: 30, 28: 29, 29:28.
Cassidy leaves the World Championships on the narrowest of margins, falling to the dreaded 3-2 split decision against the Dominican Republic’s Noel Pacheco. The judges scored the bout 30:27; 27:30; 30:27, 29:28; 28:29
Team Ireland
51kg Daina Moorehouse, of Enniskerry BC, Wicklow. Daina is from Bray, Co. Wicklow.
54kg Jenny Lehane of DCU Boxing Club, Dublin. Jenny is from Ashbourne, Co. Meath
57kg Michaela Walsh of Holy Family Golden Gloves BC Belfast.
60kg Zara Breslin of Tramore BC, Waterford.
65kg Grainne Walsh of St. Mary’s BC, Tallaght, Dublin. Grainne is from Tullamore, Co. Offaly
70kg Lisa O’Rourke of Castlerea BC, Co. Roscommon
75kg Aoife O’Rourke of Castlerea BC, Co. Roscommon. Team Co-Captain
50kg Louis Rooney of Star BC, Belfast
55kg Patsy Joyce of Olympic BC, Mullingar Co. Westmeath
60kg Adam Hession of Monivea BC, Co. Galway. Team Co-Captain
65kg Dean Clancy of Sean McDermott BC, Co. Leitrim. Dean is from Co. Sligo
70kg Matthew McCole of Illies Golden Glove BC Co. Donegal
75kg Gavin Rafferty of Dublin Docklands Boxing Club
80kg Kelyn Cassidy of Saviours Crystal BC, Co. Waterford
85kg Brian Kennedy of St. Brigid’s BC Edenderry Co. Offaly
90kg Jack Marley of Monkstown BC, Dublin
90+kg Martin McDonagh of Galway BC
Support Staff
- Team Manager: Jon Mackey, National Performance Director
- Head Coach: Zauri Antia
- Coaches: Damain Kennedy, Lynne McEnery, Eoin Pluck, James Doyle and JP Delaney
- Doctor: Jim Clover
- Lead Physio: Rob Tuomey
- Performance Analyst: Alan Swanton
- Logistics Support: Sean Crowley, High Performance Manager
Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile