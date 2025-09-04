Opening Day Win for Lehane – Cassidy and Hession Exit World Championships

Jennifer Lehane ensured Ireland had a win to celebrate on the opening day of the World Championships in Liverpool.

The Olympian was in action alongside Adam Hession and Keylny Cassidy across the water and had her hand raised after an impressive performance.

Hession and Cassidy both suffered opening day heartbreak, suffering split decision reverses.

Lehane opened Team Ireland’s account in this years tournament with a 5-0 win over Wicktoria Rogalinska – 30-27; 30:27, 30:27; 30:27, 29:28. The DCU fighter is through to the last 16, where she takes on USA’s Yoseline Perez in Monday’s Afternoon Session. Speaking to Boxing Scene her bout, Lehane said “I’m delighted that I came away with the win. The first day is always the hardest, getting the pre-fight nerves out of the way. So it’s great to get through it – I’m looking forward to the next one” and, she adds “Yeah, I’m confident in my training. We’ve had a really good few months, training at home and abroad. I’ve put in the work and I’m hoping to reap the rewards.”

Co-Captain 60kg Adam Hession exits the Championships with grace, following a storming, highly technical close-quarters bout against 18-year-old Australian hope Jacob Cassar. The decision was a 4-1 split: 29: 28; 29:28, 27: 30, 28: 29, 29:28.

Cassidy leaves the World Championships on the narrowest of margins, falling to the dreaded 3-2 split decision against the Dominican Republic’s Noel Pacheco. The judges scored the bout 30:27; 27:30; 30:27, 29:28; 28:29

Team Ireland

51kg Daina Moorehouse, of Enniskerry BC, Wicklow. Daina is from Bray, Co. Wicklow.

54kg Jenny Lehane of DCU Boxing Club, Dublin. Jenny is from Ashbourne, Co. Meath

57kg Michaela Walsh of Holy Family Golden Gloves BC Belfast.

60kg Zara Breslin of Tramore BC, Waterford.

65kg Grainne Walsh of St. Mary’s BC, Tallaght, Dublin. Grainne is from Tullamore, Co. Offaly

70kg Lisa O’Rourke of Castlerea BC, Co. Roscommon

75kg Aoife O’Rourke of Castlerea BC, Co. Roscommon. Team Co-Captain

50kg Louis Rooney of Star BC, Belfast

55kg Patsy Joyce of Olympic BC, Mullingar Co. Westmeath

60kg Adam Hession of Monivea BC, Co. Galway. Team Co-Captain

65kg Dean Clancy of Sean McDermott BC, Co. Leitrim. Dean is from Co. Sligo

70kg Matthew McCole of Illies Golden Glove BC Co. Donegal

75kg Gavin Rafferty of Dublin Docklands Boxing Club

80kg Kelyn Cassidy of Saviours Crystal BC, Co. Waterford

85kg Brian Kennedy of St. Brigid’s BC Edenderry Co. Offaly

90kg Jack Marley of Monkstown BC, Dublin

90+kg Martin McDonagh of Galway BC

Support Staff

Team Manager: Jon Mackey, National Performance Director

Head Coach: Zauri Antia

Coaches: Damain Kennedy, Lynne McEnery, Eoin Pluck, James Doyle and JP Delaney

Doctor: Jim Clover

Lead Physio: Rob Tuomey

Performance Analyst: Alan Swanton

Logistics Support: Sean Crowley, High Performance Manager

Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile