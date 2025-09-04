Five Team Ireland Boxers in World Championship Action on Day 2

Five Team Ireland boxers open their World Championship accounts on Friday.

Louis Rooney, Michaela Walsh, Grainne Walsh, Gavin Rafferty and Martin McDonagh all trade leather in Liverpool.

Star Boxing’s Rooney, a 2024 European U22 champion, fights Jordan’s Huthaifa Eshish in 50kg prelim action. That’s Bout 5 of Ring B’s Evening Session

Double Olympian and multiple Commonwealth Games medalist, Michaela Walsh is in a featherweight Last 32 contest against Saudi Arabia’s Hadeel Ashbour in Bout 5 of Ring A’s Evening Session.

30 August 2025; Martin McDonagh stands for a portrait during an IABA World Boxing Championships photoshoot at the National Sports Campus in Dublin. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile *** NO REPRODUCTION FEE ***

Paris Olympian 65kg Grainne Walsh will face Slovakia’s Jessica Triebelova in Bout 4 of Ring A’s Afternoon Session.

Rafferty, who contests the 75kg weight category alongside 23 other boxers – has been drawn against Azerbaijan’s Saidjamshid Jafarov. They meet in Bout 11 of Ring B’s Afternoon Session.

While McDonagh opens his account at the Last 32 stage, taking on India’s super heavyweight Narender Narender in Bout 10 of Ring A’s Evening Session.

The Afternoon Session begins at 11am; the evening session gets underway at 6pm

Team Ireland

51kg Daina Moorehouse, of Enniskerry BC, Wicklow. Daina is from Bray, Co. Wicklow.

54kg Jenny Lehane of DCU Boxing Club, Dublin. Jenny is from Ashbourne, Co. Meath

57kg Michaela Walsh of Holy Family Golden Gloves BC Belfast.

60kg Zara Breslin of Tramore BC, Waterford.

65kg Grainne Walsh of St. Mary’s BC, Tallaght, Dublin. Grainne is from Tullamore, Co. Offaly

70kg Lisa O’Rourke of Castlerea BC, Co. Roscommon

75kg Aoife O’Rourke of Castlerea BC, Co. Roscommon. Team Co-Captain

50kg Louis Rooney of Star BC, Belfast

55kg Patsy Joyce of Olympic BC, Mullingar Co. Westmeath

60kg Adam Hession of Monivea BC, Co. Galway. Team Co-Captain

65kg Dean Clancy of Sean McDermott BC, Co. Leitrim. Dean is from Co. Sligo

70kg Matthew McCole of Illies Golden Glove BC Co. Donegal

75kg Gavin Rafferty of Dublin Docklands Boxing Club

80kg Kelyn Cassidy of Saviours Crystal BC, Co. Waterford

85kg Brian Kennedy of St. Brigid’s BC Edenderry Co. Offaly

90kg Jack Marley of Monkstown BC, Dublin

90+kg Martin McDonagh of Galway BC

Support Staff