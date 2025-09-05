No Soft Touches – Conlan Picks Bateson as World Title Preparation

Michael Conlan isn’t interested in soft touches as he builds toward another shot at world honours.

The Belfast favourite fights in Dublin for the first time on Friday night at the 3Arena. Rather than marking the occasion with a hand-picked opponent, Conlan has opted for a genuine test in Leeds’ James Bateson — a move promoter Kalle Sauerland says reflects his ambition to fast-track back into the title picture.

“We could’ve picked anyone – padded record, throw someone in, do a job on them and on we go. Still sell out the arena,” Sauerland said. “But no, he chose a guy that he knows has his own ambitions.”

Bateson arrives in Dublin with everything to gain, and the promoter believes that danger is exactly what the Olympic medal winner wants as he sharpens himself for the bigger nights ahead.

“Bateson’s looking at Mick Conlan thinking ‘that’s a nice scalp, I’ll have that – that would buy me in on the big stage’,” he explained. “Conlan’s thinking ‘Bateson does exactly what I need right now, I really have to go out and give everything to win, to get me ready for Leigh Wood, Josh Warrington, a world title fight…’”

Conlan has made no secret of his desire to return to the world stage quickly, and the Wasserman promoter insists he knows the only way to prepare for that is through meaningful contests.

“He doesn’t get anything out of going out on Friday night and somersaulting around the ring,” Sauerland continued. “He knows he has to go through the gears. It’s a high-stakes fight, and a high-stakes chapter in his career.”

For Sauerland, Conlan’s decision to test himself against Bateson underlines the seriousness of his latest push. He wants to leave Dublin not just with a win, but with the kind of performance that sets him up for the likes of Leigh Wood, Josh Warrington, and ultimately, another world title shot.

“Michael didn’t want a gimmie,” Sauerland concluded. “He wanted a fight that will prepare him for the real tests that lie ahead.”