From Marathon Miles To Championship Rounds: Colm Murphy Built For The Long Haul

Colm Murphy’s engine has long been one of his greatest weapons — and it’s an engine forged as much on the road as it is in the gym.

As the Belfast boxer prepares for back-to-back twelve-round fights early in 2026,he believes his extraordinary conditioning is what sets him apart from many of his peers. He suggests few fighters are willing to embrace championship-distance bouts in quick succession. Fewer still actively seek them out.

Murphy, however, sees it as his natural environment.

“I’m ready to do these twelve rounders,” he said. “I’m built for them.”

The upcoming Commonwealth title fight with Saleh Kassim marks Posh Boy’s second twelve-round contest inside six months, with another already scheduled just weeks later. If both go the distance, he will log 24 championship rounds within an eight-week window — an eye opening workload in modern boxing.

“For some boys, that wouldn’t even be heard of,” Murphy explained. “They might disappear for a while or come back with a short fight. But I’m in peak physical condition, so I’m ready for it.”

That confidence is rooted in more than gym work alone. In May, The 25-year-old MHD man ran the Belfast Marathon — an achievement few professional boxers would even consider during an active career.

“I ran the marathon in May,” he said. “Then I had my twelve-rounder in August. Now I’ve got two more twelve-rounders coming up — and I’m doing the marathon again in May.”

The numbers tell their own story: two marathons and three twelve-round fights within a single year.

“It’s a testament to my physical condition,” he adds. “That’s not something many fighters can say.”

While marathon running and professional boxing may seem worlds apart, the EBU silver champion believes the crossover has strengthened both his body and his mindset. Long-distance training has sharpened his ability to stay composed under fatigue — a quality that becomes priceless in the later rounds of elite fights.

“You learn a lot about yourself doing things like that,” he said. “When you’re tired, when it’s uncomfortable — that’s when fights are won.”

That resilience was on display in his European silver title win, where the MHD man controlled proceedings throughout and emerged stronger for the experience.

“I handled that occasion very well. I rose to it significantly.

“A twelve-rounder is something no one can ever take from you. Once you’ve done it, it stays with you.

“It’s a good way to build the repertoire,” he said. “The more rounds you do, the more you grow.”