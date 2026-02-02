St Patrick’s Showdown – Real Michael Conlan Fight Details Confirmed

Michael Conlan will return home on March 20.

Rumour and reports have suggested the Olympic medal winner will fight New York’s Kevin Walsh in Belfast next month.

Irish-boxing.com understands that to be the case, but not on the date the American has been advertising.

Walsh took to social media on Monday and revealed he is ready to trade leather with the Belfast star, suggesting he has signed to fight on March 13.

A March 13 date would mean two massive Irish shows within the space of 24 hours with Queensberry running a March 14 show in Dublin.

However, Irish-boxing.com is reliably informed that the fight and a big SSE Arena card are scheduled for the following weekend and on March 20.

The two-time world title challenger had explored Dublin and New York St Patrick’s Day options, but will fight in his home city just after St Patrick’s Day.

Walsh, a Broxton native who is unbeaten in 19 fights, is excited about the prospect of coming to Ireland – but seems to have his dates mixed up.

Speaking online he said:

“FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENT King Kevin Walsh takes on his toughest test in his opponents backyard yet again. From the streets of Brockton Massachusetts all the way to Belfast Ireland we go. March 13th!!!!!! The fight is on and I’m ready to go 20-0 shoutout to conlan and his team for accepting the fight. Much respect. With that being said it’s my time. I’m a maniac. I was born for this life. I am ready to take this journey to the next level. I want to thank all of my supporters, SPONSORS!!! All of my family and friends that never gave up on me and always believed in me. This is real. Yes it’s been a dream of mine to travel the world to fight, and now it’s time. Let’s go gettem baby.. Ireland here we come.



“Also want to thank my promoter Jimmy Burchfield Sr. And my manager Richard Cappiello for making this happen. Get your passports ready. Let’s go.”