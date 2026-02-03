Model Pro – Lee Reeves Assures Fans After Article Causes Concerns

Lee Reeves has assured fans he is a model pro and a picture of him being tested by Garda is from a modeling shoot.

The Limerick boxer’s photo was used in an article published by Cork Beo – headlined: ‘Former Garda calls for politicians and civil servants to face drug tests’.

It prompted some fans to put two and two together and got five. Messages concerning testing landed in the slick southpaws’ inbox to such an extent he felt the need to address it.

Speaking online, he revealed the photo was taken from one of the numerous modeling shoots he partakes in.

On the fight front the Treaty boxer has signed with Conlan Boxing and thus should get busy this year with domestic fights an increased possibility.