National Under-18 Championship final results

It was high fives all the way for Belfast lightweight John McConnell at the National U/18s finals at the Stadium tonight.

The Holy Trinity BC standout beat Aodhan Byrne of the Kilcullen BC in Dublin to claim the 60kg belt in his fifth win of the tournament – and his fifth 5-0 unanimous decison of the Championships.

Head coach Michael Hawkins hailed O’Connell’s performances after a cracking decider with Byrne.

The first Irish title of the New Year went to the Treaty County, courtesy of Breda Quilligan.

World middleweight contender Jason Quigley with his fellow Donegal boxer and newly crowned champion Leah Gallen and opponent Shelby Myers after tonight's U/18 final at the National Stadium.

The Limerick light flyweight earned a points decision over Donegal’s Codie Lafferty, with Dylan Eagleson, Rachael Lawless and Jake Rapple also having their hands raised in triumph.

Antrim bantam Martin Brady-McCullagh recorded his fourth successive victory to top the 56kg rostrum and was followed onto the winner’s podium by Tipperary’s Ellie Mai-Gartland and Cork’s Leanne Murphy.

Raphoe BC ace Leah Gallen, a two-time European medallist, beat Shelby Myers on a split decision and was congratulated by her fellow Donegal boxer and World title contender Jason Quigley, Ireland’s first male boxer to reach a World Elite final in 2013.

Dublin Docklands pair Matthew Tyndall and James Whelan and Patrick Lawlor and Bethany Doocey also celebrated victory tonight, along with Jack Marley and Patrick Myers.

Dominic O’Rourke, President of the IABA, praised the performances of all athletes at 94-bout Championships.

The IABA are using the tournament as part of their selection process for the European Youths in Montenegro in April.

National U/18 Men’s and Women’s Championships National Stadium Dublin

Friday, January 31

Finals (6.30pm)

W42kg Chloe Blake (Ardagh/Crossmolina W/O

W46kg Nicole Buckley (St Carthages) W/O

46kg Bryce Collins (East Down) W/O

W48kg Breda Quilligan (Rathkeale) beat Codie Lafferty (Raphoe) 5-0

49kg Dylan Eagleson (St Pauls Antrim) beat Paddy McShane (Letterkenny) 5-0

W51kg Rachel Lawless (Portlaoise) beat Chloe Gabriel (Mulhuddart) 4-1

52kg Jake Rapple (Monkstown Dublin) beat Brooklyn Saunders (Dublin Docklands) 5-0

W54kg Niamh Fay (Swords) W/O

56kg Martin Brady-McCullough (Gleann) beat Jack Connors (St Davids Nass) 5-0

W57kg: Doireann Coogan (Marble City) W/O

W60kg Ellie Mai-Gartland (Clonmel) beat Keisha Attewell (Tobar Pheadair) 3-0

60kg John McConnell (Holy Trinity) beat Aodhan Byrne (Kilcullen) 5-0

W64kg Leanne Murphy (Togher) beat Nicole O’Sullivan (Corinthians) 3-2

64kg Matthew Tyndall (Dublin Docklands) beat James McDonagh (St Pauls Waterford) 4-1

W69kg Leah Gallen (Raphoe) beat Shelby Myers (Crumlin) 3-2

69kg James Whelan (Dublin Docklands) beat William Hayden (Crumlin) 4-1

W75kg Lisa O’Rourke (Castlerea) W/O

75kg Patrick Lawlor (Brian Dillons) beat Eoghan Lavin (Ballyhaunis) 4-1

W81kg Bethany Doocey (Castlebar) beat Megan Potter (Gateway) 5-0

81kg Jason Myers (Titans) W/O

91kg Jack Marley (Monkstown Dublin) beat John Ward (Brosna) 5-0

91+kg Patrick Myers (Sligo City) beat Nojus Ivanauskas (St Davids Naas) 4-1

January 24

S/Finals

60kg Aodhan Byrne (Kilcullen) beat Cain Lewis (Ballymun) 4-1

60kg John McConnell (Holy Trinity) beat Cahir Gormley (Illies GG) 5-0

69kg James Whelan (Dublin Docklands) beat Liam McMonagle (Raphoe) 5-0

69kg William Hayden (Crumlin) beat Emeka Onwuka (All Saints) 4-1

75kg Eoghan Lavin (Ballyhaunis) beat Frank Duffin (Monkstown Antrim) 5-0

75kg Patrick Lawlor (Brian Dillons) beat Tiernan Mayse (Two Castles) 4-1

81kg Jason Myers (Titans) W/O

81kg Elimane Samba (Four Kings) beat Zach Ribbon (St Annes) 5-0

91kg John Ward (Brosna) beat James Redmond (Ballybrack) RSC3

91kg Jack Marley (Monkstown Dublin) beat Peter Maughan (Ballyhaunis) 3-2

91+kg Nojus Ivanauskas (St Davids Naas) beat Thomas Leddy (Aglish) 5-0

91+kg Patrick Myers (Sligo City) beat Bernard McDonagh (St Annes) 5-0

January 18

S/Finals

W48kg Breda Quilligan (Rathkeale) beat Aoife Williamson (Curragh) 3-2

49kg Paddy McShane (Letterkenny) beat Cian O’Toole (St Davids Naas) 5-0

49kg Dylan Eagleson (St Pauls Antrim) beat John Joyce (Olympic Mullingar) 5-0

W51kg Chloe Gabriel (Mulhuddart) beat Chanelle Robinson (Tipperary Town) RSC2

W51kg Rachel Lawless (Portlaoise) beat Nicole Clyde (Antrim) 5-0

52kg Jake Rapple (Monkstown Dublin) beat Joe Moorehouse (Gorey) 5-0

56kg Jack Connors (St Davids Nass) beat Danny Morgan (St Conleths) 5-0

56kg Martin Brady-McCullough (Gleann) beat Chad Magill (Glengormley) 5-0

W60kg Keisha Attewell (Tobar Pheadair) W/O

W60kg Ellie Mai-Gartland (Clonmel) beat Kaci Rock (Enniskerry) 4-1

W64kg Leanne Murphy (Togher) W/O

W64kg Nicole O’Sullivan (Corinthians) beat Mary Enright (Setanta) 5-0

64kg Matthew Tyndall (Dublin Docklands) beat James Uzell (Drimnagh) 3-2

64kg James McDonagh (St Pauls Waterford) beat David Nevin (Crumlin) 5-0

W69kg Leah Gallen (Raphoe) beat Dominika Gulli (Bracken) 5-0

January 17

S/Final

52kg Brooklyn Saunders (Dublin Docklands) beat Sean Lawlor (Marble City) 4-1

Q/Finals

W60kg Ellie Mai-Gartland (Clonmel) W/O

60kg Aodhan Byrne (Kilcullen) beat Cian Duggan (Cabra) 5-0

60kg Cain Lewis (Ballymun) beat Adam Sinnott (Rathnew) 3-2

60kg Cahir Gormley (Illies GG) beat Nathan O’Brien (Wexford CBS) 5-0

60kg John McConnell (Holy Trinity) beat Thomas McCann (St Pauls, Antrim) 5-0

91kg Peter Maughan (Ballyhaunis) beat Kristians Keiriss (Rush) RSC1:

91kg Jack Marley (Monkstown Dublin) beat John McDonagh (St Annes) RSC2;

91+kg Thomas Leddy (Aglish) W/O

91+kg Patrick Myers (Sligo City) W/O

91+kg Bernard McDonagh (St Annes) W/O

January 11

Prelims

60kg Aodhan Byrne (Kilcullen) beat Christopher McCabe (Santry) 5-0

60kg Cian Duggan (Cabra) beat Joe Harkin (Oakleaf) 3-2

60kg Cain Lewis (Ballymun) beat Barry O’Connor (Ballyduff) 5-0

60kg Adam Sinnott (Rathnew) beat Oran Gethins (Sean McDermott) 4-1

60kg Cahir Gormley (Illies GG) W/O

60kg Nathan O’Brien (Wexford CBS) beat James Cullen (Ballagh) 5-0

60kg John McConnell (Holy Trinity) beat Culainn Sheedy (St Marys Dublin) 5-0

60kg Thomas McCann (St Pauls Antrim) beat Joe O’Brien (Togher) 5-0

Q/Finals

56kg Danny Morgan (St Conleths) beat Jason Butler (Ballinrobe) 5-0

56kg Jack Connors (St Davids Naas) beat Adam Kinsella (St Marys NR) 4-1

56kg Chad Magill (Glengormley) beat Leon Davis (Bracken) RSC2

56kg Martin Brady-McCullough (Gleann) beat Siffie Edris (Monkstown, Dublin) 4-1

69kg Liam McMonagle (Raphoe) beat Josh Cummins (Trinity Sports) 4-1

69kg James Whelan (Dublin Docklands) W/O

69kg Emeka Onwuka (All Saints) beat Peter Clarke (Errigal) 5-0

69kg William Hayden (Crumlin) beat Darragh Gilroy (Fr Flanagans) 3-2

75kg Eoghan Lavin (Ballyhaunis) beat Edvinas Viaciakauskis (Curragh) RSC1

75kg Frank Duffin (Monkstown Antrim) beat Max Dushyk (St Pauls Waterford) 3-2

75kg Patrick Lawlor (Brian Dillons) beat Ben Farrelly (Crumlin) 5-0

75kg Tiernan Mayse (Two Castles) W/O

January 10

Prelims

60kg Culainn Sheedy (St Marys Dublin) W/O

60kg John McConnell (Holy Trinity) beat Eoghan Quinn (St Johns Derry) 5-0

60kg Joe O’Brien (Togher) beat Daniel Clooney (Palmerstown) 5-0

60kg Thomas McCann (St Pauls Antrim) W/O

56kg Chad Magill (Glengormley) beat Bailey Marshall (Emerald, Antrim) 5-0

56kg Leon Davis (Bracken) beat Conor Healy (Phoenix) 3-2

56kg Suffie Edris (Monkstown Dublin) beat Jake McMahon (Liberty) 5-0

56kg Martin Brady-McCullough (Gleann) beat Daire Halfpenny (Gilford) 5-0

69kg William Hayden (Crumlin) beat Luka Gureshidze (Togher) 5-0

69kg Darragh Gilroy (Fr Flanagans) beat Taylor Guiney (Drimnagh) 3-2

O/Finals

52kg Sean Lawlor (Marble City) beat Oisin Mullholland (East Down) 3-2

64kg Matthew Tyndall (Dublin Docklands) beat Steve Cairns (Legacy) 4-1

64kg James McDonagh (St Pauls Waterford) beat Patrick Donovan (Olympic Galway) 3-2

64kg David Nevin (Crumlin) W/O