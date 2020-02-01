A year in the making – Rhys Moran eager to get started

Forget a six week camp Rhys Moran has been preparing for his debut for a year.

The second Irish debutant of the new decade and the weekend – Ryan O’Rourke literally beat Moran to the punch by fighting on Thursday – decided to turn over 12 months ago.

However, rather than just straight into paid action the Waterford native spent a year working on the transition.

The Boxing Ireland super middleweight joined the Celtic Warrior Gym and spent 12 months upskilling under the watchful eye of Pascal Collins and working alongside the likes of Spike O’Sullivan, Ray Moylette, Niall Kennedy and Craig O’Brien.

The ‘Kalifornia Kid’ showed real patience as he worked on slowing things down.

“I wasn’t in a hurry to get a fight, to be honest I had some adjustments to make. I needed to lose the amateur style settle down on my feet, slow everything down,” Moran told Irish-boxing.com.

“I took advice from my coach not to rush into a fight there was no need. Paschal has put his belief in me, he sees something in me. He has transformed me into the fighter I am now.”

Without a competitive fight in a year the young prospect is now raring to go.

The latest Waterford puncher to join the pro ranks debuts on Celtic Clash 10 at the Devenish tonight and is excited to start punching.

“This is the first step on the ladder of success. I don’t expect it to be a bed of roses, it’s boxing, anything can happen but hey it’s my turn February 1, let’s go.



“I haven’t had a competitive fight in over a year, so I’m looking forward to getting back into the ring,” he adds before discussing his opponent.

“My opponent was named last week Ryan Hibbert he’s already a couple of fights into his professional career. He’s based in the UK he’s not a journeyman, he’s coming to Belfast for the win, we’re both looking for the win so it will come down to who wants it more.

“I’ve never had it easy so why would I want it easy now. Start as you mean to go on getting the right fight from the beginning it mark’s out your future path and where you want it to lead. “