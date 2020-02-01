Tonight will be mad – McComb ready to play his part on sold out show

The effervescent Sean McComb is thrilled to be topping a deep #MTKFightNight bill in his home town of Belfast tonight.

The ever-popular undefeated ‘Public Nuisance’ [9(4)-0] steps up against Mauro Maximiliano Godoy [32(17)-5(2)-1] at a sold out Ulster Hall – live on ESPN+ in the US in association with Top Rank and on iFL TV.

With viewership soaring and a card that includes title fights such as Davey Oliver Joyce vs. Lee Haskins for the WBO European super-bantamweight crown and the Irish lightweight title fight between Gary Cully and Joe Fitzpatrick, McComb’s excitement is clear.

McComb said: “Headlining a show in Belfast is great. It’s no difference to fighting in front of a sold-out Ulster Hall and I’ve done that before. The atmosphere is mad! This adds a little bit more excitement and I’m looking forward to putting on a show.

“There are four 50-50 fights and all four are capable of topping the bill or stealing the show. Crocker vs. Thain is guaranteed to be a smashing fight, then you’ve got Olympian Davey Oliver Joyce against a former world champion in Lee Haskins and Gary Cully vs. Joe Fitzpatrick in a cracker for the Irish lightweight title. I’m so excited to see that domestic dust-up.

“I’m not too bothered about stealing the show. These other three fights have everything to make a classic night of boxing.

“I plan to kick off a successful 2020. I aspire to be a world champions and I hope to be in and around the world rankings this time next year. I know the fights are going to get harder and I need to be more professional inside and outside the ring. Going down to lightweight is another possible move for me but right now I’ve got to shine against Godoy.

“In my last fight, I fought a world title challenger and now I’m fighting Godoy, who has 32 wins and 18 knockouts. It’s a fight that could get me a world ranking in another scenario. I’ve only been a professional for 16 months and the step-ups I’ve been handed are perfect.”

Along with the three fights at the top of the bill, promising local welterweight Lewis Crocker faces former British title challenger John Thain and the likes of Steven Donnelly, Padraig McCrory, Pierce O’Leary, Callum Bradley, Dee Sullivan and Ruairi Dalton look to light up the undercard.