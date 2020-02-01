MTKFightNight Ulster Hall Running Order

One of the best matched Irish shows in recent times graces the Ulster Hall tonight.

No fewer than four 50-50 match ups populate the top of the card.

The headline act see’s Sean McComb take centre stage and another step up when he trades leather with Mauro Maximiliano Godoy.

Gary Cully and Joe Fitzpatrick fight to become the first Irish lightweight champion since former European title challenger Andy Murray, David Oliver Joyce moves down in weight to take on former world champion Lee Haskins and Lewis Crocker takes on Scott John Thain.

It makes for an exciting night in front of a sold out Ulster Hall crowd.

Check out the running order below:

DOORS OPEN – 4:30pm GMT

FIRST BELL – 5:15pm GMT



Preliminary bouts (iFL TV)

Bout 1

Cruiserweight, 4 Rounds

DEE SULLIVAN (205lbs) vs. JIRI SVACINA (206lbs)

Bout 2

Super-featherweight, 4 Rounds

RUAIRI DALTON (129lbs) vs. JOSE AGUILAR (133lbs)

Bout 3

Super-featherweight, 4 Rounds

CALLUM BRADLEY (133lbs) vs. MIKEY HORABIN (134lbs)

Bout 4

Super-lightweight, 4 Rounds

PIERCE O’LEARY (142lbs) vs. LIAM RICHARDS (141lbs)

Bout 5

Super-welterweight, 6 Rounds

STEVEN DONNELLY (160lbs) vs. JORDAN GRANNUM (165lbs)

Bout 6

Light-heavyweight, 6 Rounds

PADRAIG MCCRORY (N/A) vs. LEWIS VAN POETSCH (N.A)

ESPN+ broadcasts begin 8:00pm GMT (3:00pm EST)

Bout 7

WBO European super-bantamweight title, 10 Rounds

DAVID OLIVER JOYCE (122lbs) vs. LEE HASKINS (121lbs)

Bout 8

Welterweight, 8 rounds

LEWIS CROCKER (139lbs) vs. JOHN THAIN (138lbs)

Bout 9

BUI Irish lightweight title, 10 rounds

GARY CULLY (135lbs) vs. JOE FITZPATRICK (134lbs)

Bout 10

Super-lightweight, 10 rounds

SEAN MCCOMB (139lbs) vs. MAURO MAXIMILIANO GODOY (138lbs)

CLICK HERE FOR #MTKFIGHTNIGHT & #GOLDENCONTRACT TICKETS

