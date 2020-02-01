Logo



Navigation

#MTKFightNight Ulster Hall Running Order

By | on February 1, 2020 |
Headline News News

One of the best matched Irish shows in recent times graces the Ulster Hall tonight.

No fewer than four 50-50 match ups populate the top of the card.

The headline act see’s Sean McComb take centre stage and another step up when he trades leather with Mauro Maximiliano Godoy.

Gary Cully and Joe Fitzpatrick fight to become the first Irish lightweight champion since former European title challenger Andy Murray, David Oliver Joyce moves down in weight to take on former world champion Lee Haskins and Lewis Crocker takes on Scott John Thain.

It makes for an exciting night in front of a sold out Ulster Hall crowd.

Check out the running order below:

DOORS OPEN – 4:30pm GMT

FIRST BELL – 5:15pm GMT

Preliminary bouts (iFL TV)

Bout 1
Cruiserweight, 4 Rounds
DEE SULLIVAN (205lbs) vs. JIRI SVACINA (206lbs)

Bout 2
Super-featherweight, 4 Rounds
RUAIRI DALTON (129lbs) vs. JOSE AGUILAR (133lbs)

Bout 3
Super-featherweight, 4 Rounds
CALLUM BRADLEY (133lbs) vs. MIKEY HORABIN (134lbs)

Bout 4
Super-lightweight, 4 Rounds
PIERCE O’LEARY (142lbs) vs. LIAM RICHARDS (141lbs)

Bout 5
Super-welterweight, 6 Rounds
STEVEN DONNELLY (160lbs) vs. JORDAN GRANNUM (165lbs)

Bout 6
Light-heavyweight, 6 Rounds
PADRAIG MCCRORY (N/A) vs. LEWIS VAN POETSCH (N.A)

ESPN+ broadcasts begin 8:00pm GMT (3:00pm EST)

Bout 7
WBO European super-bantamweight title, 10 Rounds
DAVID OLIVER JOYCE (122lbs) vs. LEE HASKINS (121lbs)

Bout 8
Welterweight, 8 rounds
LEWIS CROCKER (139lbs) vs. JOHN THAIN (138lbs)

Bout 9
BUI Irish lightweight title, 10 rounds
GARY CULLY (135lbs) vs. JOE FITZPATRICK (134lbs)

Bout 10
Super-lightweight, 10 rounds
SEAN MCCOMB (139lbs) vs. MAURO MAXIMILIANO GODOY (138lbs)

CLICK HERE FOR #MTKFIGHTNIGHT & #GOLDENCONTRACT TICKETS

Recent Posts

Author Description

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: [email protected]

Comments are closed.

Archives

We here at Irish-boxing.com believe in boxing. For 19 years we have been supporting the sport and sharing news with regard to Irish boxing around the world for free. We are happy to be an essential cog in the sport on this island, but now we need your support. If you're able to and appreciate what we do please support Irish-boxing.com for as little as €1. Every reader contribution big or small is so valuable to us and allows us to continue to support boxing.


advertise with us

advertise with us
© 2015. All Rights Reserved. Junior Sports Media