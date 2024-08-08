MEDAL UPGRADE – Ruth Dossen digs deep to mine SILVER

Ruth Dossen produced when it mattered most digging deep to mine silver at the European Schools Championships in Banja Luka today.

The Olympic Galway BC eventually came out on top of a tight tussle with Italian opposition to progress to claim semi-final victory and trade bronze for silver in impressive fashion.

Dossen took a close first 3-2 but lost the second by the same margin meaning everything was to play for going into the last against Mira Amadori.

The Connacht fighter ignored the pressure, rose to the occasion, and consulted her best form in the final session, winning it across the board to ensure silver at the very least.

Dossen, a sister of European Championships gold medal winner Gabriel Dossen, will not fight for gold on finals day.

The Galway fighters, win is Ireland’s second of quarter-final day, following the victory of Aleigha Murphy, with three more fighters still to trade silver medal fight leather.

