MEDAL UPGRADE – Silver lining for Crumlin Aleigha Murphy

School’s not out for Aleigha Murphy just yet.

The Crumlin fighter remains in the European Schools Championships and will compete for gold in Bosnia Herzegovina on finals day.

Murphy earned the right to go for gold and improved her bronze to silver with victory over Sude Temucin this afternoon.

The Dubliner came out on top of a real ‘what you like’ encounter via a 3-2 split decision. Three of the judges consistently liked the world of the Irish fighter over the three-round light flyweight contest.

Four more Irish fighters will look to join her in the finals when they contest later in the day.

Kayla Harris, 38kg comes home from the tournament with bronze after Russia’s Ivana Rolikova defeated her via split decision earlier in the day. Murphy’s twin sister Alannah Murphy also returns a bronze medal winner as she too suffered defeat to Russian opposition in her quarter-final.

Team Ireland

36kg Danielle Smithers (Swords)

38kg Kayla Harris (St Monicas)

40kg Alanna Berry (Crumlin)

42kg Kenia Flood Prado (Glasnevin)

44kg Alannah Murphy (Crumlin)

46kg Aleigha Murphy (Crumlin)

48kg Maggie McDonagh (Mullingar Elite)

51kg Ella Archbold (Ballybrack) Team Co-Captain

54kg Vanessa Doyle (Templemore)

57kg Ruth Dossen (Olympic C)

60kg Roisin Hegarty (Illies GG)

64kg Robin O’Reilly (Monkstown D)

70kg Ellie May Lawlor (Brian Dillons)

40kg Rylee Finn (St Nicholas)

42kg Emmet Shields (Glasnevin)

44kg Sean Kelly (St Abbans Kilmyshall)

46kg Jack Jones (Sacred Heart D)

48kg Christy Joyce (Olympic L)

50kg Francis Maughan (Olympic C)

52kg Connor Lowry (East Down)

54kg Tadhg Brennan Tansey (Baldoyle)

57kg Michael Mullaney (Claremorris) Team Co-Captain

60kg Ruairi Walker (St John Bosco A)

63kg Jamie Herbert Jacob (Kilcullen)

66kg Charlie Dixon (Enniscorthy)

70kg Dominic Barrett (Titans)

75kg Ethan Duffy (Aglish)

80kg Noel Martin (West End)

90kg Michael J McDonagh (Tredagh)

Team Managers: Stephen Connolly & Jennifer O’Sullivan Coffey

Coaches: Amanda Spencer, Paul Simpson, Ralph McKay, Tommy O’Donnell

R&J: Loughlin Gannon