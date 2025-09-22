Back To Where It All Began – Lewis Crocker Inspires Stars of the Future

Ireland’s latest world champion, Lewis Crocker, went back to where it all started on Monday night.

The IBF welterweight champion of the world visited his old amateur club, Holy Trinity, with his belt in tow.

‘The Croc’ showed off the strap to the clubs’ underage contingent in what could be an inspirational moment for the stars of the future.

Another former son, Caoimhin Agyarko, was also present after his win on the Windsor bill, as was Kyle Smith, who debuted on the Crocker-Donovan Matchroom card.

The next generation of Holy Trinity amateurs are not short inspirational pros to look up to.

Anthony Cacace, who was Ireland’s last male world champion before Crocker’s success, is a graduate who maintains close links to the club. Sean McComb, who proved himself a world-level operator, is also a regular down the amateur club as is Barry McReynolds.