Two European Medallists, One Epic Fight — Byrne on Donovan vs. Ryan

Jay Byrne says Edward Donovan versus Paul Ryan was the easiest fight he has ever made and despite being one of the most exciting Irish clashes in years, it’s one that fell into his lap.

The former Irish teammates and regular sparring partners meet in a high-stakes clash of European underage medal winners on top of JB Promotions’ New Dawn card at the National Stadium on October 10.

The meeting of two underage youth standouts with a real need for a win instantly caught fight fans’ attention and is deemed the perfect headliner for a card stacked with all Irish fights.

And ironically for the metaculoius promoter, it’s one with roots in a moment of inspiration rather than a long-term plan.

“Edward reached out to me, asking if I could help get him back on track and get him active. Paul wanted a real fight after facing the world number 27 in his last outing. The card was full, but as I was going to bed, I thought — hold on, that’s actually a fight,” Byrne explained.

“I sent the message, Edward accepted straight away, then I went to Paul and he said, ‘I’ll take it, but I just have to speak to my coach.’ Within minute,s it was done. Both lads agreed terms without a problem. It was the easiest fight I’ve ever made.”

The clash is steeped in quality and respect, with both fighters having shared teams and amateur honours on the way up. For former BUI , that’s what makes it special.

“That’s two European gold medallists from the amateurs, two lads who know each other well, both classy fighters. You don’t get that very often — not at this stage, not at this level. And it’s a TV main event at the National Stadium. If you’re not going to take these kinds of fights, then what fights are you going to take?”

For Irish fans, it’s a dream domestic clash. For Byrne, it’s proof that sometimes the best fights are the easiest to make.