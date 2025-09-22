Eddie Hearn Promises Paddy Donovan Big Fights Despite Defeat

Eddie Hearn insists Paddy Donovan’s dream of mixing it in the biggest fights in world boxing is still very much alive — despite his heartbreaking defeat to Lewis Crocker.

The Limerick southpaw was left distraught at Windsor Park after the Belfast man claimed a split decision victory to win the first-ever all-Irish world title fight and claim the vacant IBF welterweight title.

It was a much less chaotic encounter than their first clash back in March, where Donovan was disqualified after the bell in round eight, but once again Donovan finished on the wrong side of history.

With Crocker moving on to lucrative opportunities — including potential blockbuster bouts with Conor Benn, Devin Haney, Rolly Romero, or even Teofimo Lopez — some feared Donovan could be left out in the cold. But Matchroom boss Hearn has promised that won’t be the case.

“At the end of the day if Paddy wins tonight, he’s looking for the big fights and the most lucrative opportunities,” Hearn explained. “And the rematch is a big fight of the trilogy, but it’s not as big as some of the other opportunities out there.

“I think Paddy will get his shot again. We’ll make sure we give him big fights.”

Although Hearn poured cold water on an immediate trilogy clash with Crocker, he stressed that The Real Deal’s name and performances have kept him in the frame for marquee nights.



“Paddy boxed really well. He’s a great fighter,” Hearn said. “Yes, Lewis moves forward now with the belt, but Paddy is still going to be in those conversations for massive fights. He’s earned that.”

The Matchroom boss made it clear that Crocker’s focus can now be on financial security in his first defence, but Donovan’s profile and popularity ensure he won’t be short of opportunities either.



“Lewis has the chance now to secure his future forever,” Hearn noted. “But with Paddy, we’ll make sure he gets those big nights. He’s a world-class fighter and a world-class name, and he will be back.”