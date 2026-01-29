Titles and Headliners – Hijjah McMahon Targeting Statement Start To Big Year

Hijjah McMahon is planning to make 2026 count — and he intends to start exactly as he means to go on.

The unbeaten Belfast prospect populates the MHD card set for the Mossley Mill, Newtownabbey, and is determined to open the year with a performance that sets the tone for an ambitious twelve months ahead.

“Feels great to be out early in the year,” McMahon told Irish-boxing.com.

“I feel like it sets me up perfectly for an active year ahead.”

More than an active year, the JB Promotions man is planning a bit of a breakout 12 months. The 24-year-old has title and headline aspirations.

“First thing first is handle business on Saturday,” he stressed. “Then we’ll see after that. I know Jay [Byrne] has big plans. I would love to headline a show here in Belfast, maybe in the summer. Potentially a title sometime this year would be great.”

While those ambitions remain long-term targets, McMahon is careful not to overlook the challenge directly in front of him. Saturday’s bout marks another important step in his development — one he believes he is ready to take.

The fight will see McMahon compete over six rounds once again, a distance he admits he has grown comfortable with as his professional education continues.

“I enjoyed doing six rounds to be honest,” he said. “Every fight gives me confidence going forward,” before discussing the challenger, Connor Meanwell, brings.

“I’m expecting a good contest,” he said. “I’ve seen my opponent fight before and he brings a good fight. He’s very tough.”

Rather than being concerned by that, McMahon views it as another opportunity to test himself.

“I’m prepared,” he added. “And I expect to dominate again — that’s what I’ve prepared to do.”

Saturday’s bout will also see McMahon attempt to move to 5-0 as a professional — a milestone many fighters circle early in their careers. For him, however, the number itself has barely crossed his mind.

“I haven’t even thought about 5-0 being a mini milestone,” he laughed. “But yeah, it will be a nice win for sure.”

What has stood out instead is his mindset heading into the contest — one he describes as sharper and more focused than ever before.

“I’m more excited for this fight than any before,” McMahon said. “I’m laser-focused.

“I predict my best performance yet from me. And it’s a great card top to bottom, so tune in if you haven’t already got a ticket.”