‘Worse cuts shaving’ – Tyrone McKenna ‘gutted’ ref ruined his master plan

A’ gutted’ Tyrone McKenna argues the referee messed up his perfect plan last weekend.

After consulting with the doctor the man in the middle for McKenna’s clash with Regis Prograis in Dubai on Saturday called a halt to proceedings during round six, ruling the Belfast man couldn’t continue due to a cut.

The ever brave Oliver Plunkett’s graduate was shocked to be pulled out, pointing out he has had ‘worse cuts shaving’ and was left frustrated and annoyed.

Such was Prograis’s dominance up to that point, that fans accepted the stoppage as a show of mercy. However, the Pete Taylor trained southpaw claims he had always planned to turn the screw in the second half of the fight and was just about to take over.

McKenna, who did enjoy a good fifth round against a fighter that did appear to be slowing told Eurosport: “He is world class. He is a heavy-handed man. Probably the hardest hitting man I have been in with. So it was tough every time you stepped in and got close to him.

“I thought I was getting into the fight as the rounds went on, but obviously I got the cut. I would love to have gone on with the cut.

“I have been cut in most fights but I wasn’t able to carry on with this one which I am gutted about.”

“The game plan was to get through the first few rounds when he carries massive power, which he does. So it was to just let him work and for me to walk him down a bit and let his power fade.

“And then come on in the later rounds. And the game plan was going well.”

Speaking online after he added: “People are too scared to fail that they’re afraid to even try! One thing about me il always give it my all…. think it was stopped early as I’ve had worse cuts from a shave and was enjoying the fight but these things happen”