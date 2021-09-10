Top Trump – Jono Carroll Ready to Make ‘Huge Name’ for Himself

Triller, the American fight fan, and more importantly Andy Vences [23(12)-2(0)-1] as about to get the Jono Carroll [19(5)-2(0)-1] experience warns the whirlwind southpaw.

The Dublin super feather returns to America where he takes on the American at the rearranged venue of the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, Hollywood Saturday night.

The Triller promoted fight has been upgraded to a world title FINAL eliminator, will be part of the pay-per-view undercard of Evander Holyfield’s ring return against former UFC champion Vitor Belfort and will be commentated on by the likes of Donald Trump and Snopp Dogg.

For the Spain-based Irish fighter, it’s the perfect chance to impress a large American audience, build his brand stateside, and move to within touching distance of a world title shot.

The ever-energetic fighter with a record for making the most of big opportunities put his Maxi Hughes blip behind him with a fourth-round knockout of Romic Airapetean on March 27 in Malaga.

‘King Kong’ now steps back into the kind of spotlight that warms his fighting soul ready to impress. The former IBF world title challenger suggests he will perform on the platform to take a step toward a second world title tilt.

“I’ve been training my whole career for these types of fights,“ Carroll said. “I feel like I need to make a huge name for myself in the United States and that’s where I want to win my world title but this is where it all starts,” he adds before predicting victory.

“Andy Vences just won’t be able to handle what I’m about to give him, his time is up. The King stays the King!”

Rocking those Irish ballets here in Mexico 👌🔥💚 pic.twitter.com/jV2ObBDJCO — jono carroll (@jono_carroll) August 26, 2021

Carroll and Vences were meant to face each other on the undercard of undisputed lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez’s defence against George Kambosos Jr earlier this summer, but the entire card was canceled during fight week after the champion tested for covid.

There is no pound-for-pound star on the rescheduled date but there are some massive, if old school, names from the combat sports world.

As well as Holyfield, David Haye appears as to does Anderson Silva and Tito Ortiz, against each other, while Donald Trump and Snoop Dogg will be involved in the event.

Still, the 29-year-old’s fight with the former Top Rank fighter is the most competitive and should be fight of the night. Vences will be up there with the best the former world title challenger has faced but for the southpaw it’s about the end goal and the dream not the opponent.

“I want to be a world champion,” Carroll exclaimed. “The only reason I’m in this game is to be a World Champion.

“Every fight for me now is for a world title, so I don’t really necessarily care about my opponent.

“It doesn’t bother me how good or bad or whatever he is – I always try and focus on my game plan and if I’m in the correct mindset and I’m in the correct physical condition that I should be, then I don’t believe anyone beats me.”