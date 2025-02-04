‘Doesn’t Seem Right’ – JB Promotions Cancel Show With John Cooney Battling for his Life

JB Promotions have canceled their New Beginnings 2.0 show set for this weekend.

The Jay Byrne-led promotional outfit were due to make their Belfast debut at the Devinish on Saturday night but have decided to pull the show.

In a statement shared across social media today, they said promoting a card while John Cooney was in hospital ‘fighting for his life’ would not be appropriate.

The statement confirmed:

“Following conversations with the BBBofC today, we regret to inform you that this Saturday’s event, The Beginning 2.0, has been cancelled.

“All tickets will be refunded, and we sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused.

“Please keep John and his family in your prayers during this time.

“Thank you for your understanding and support.”

Cooney is currently in intensive care after taking ill post his fight with Nathan Howells at the Ulster Hall on Saturday.

The Galway man underwent surgery and is currently ‘fighting for his life’.

In a statement, Cooney’s promoter Mark Dunlop said: “Following John Cooney’s epic title fight at the Ulster Hall on Saturday evening Josh was assessed by the onsite medical team of the British Boxing Board of Control and swiftly taken to Belfast’s Royal Victoria Hospital for further treatment.

“On arrival at the RVH it was discovered that John had an intercranial haemorrhage and underwent immediate surgery to relieve the pressure on his brain.

“John is currently in the intensive care unit and in the capable hands of the hospital ICU team.”