Boxing Community Rows in Behind John Cooney – FUNDRAISER SET UP

The boxing community has rowed in behind John Cooney.

A GoFundMe page has been set-up for the boxer who is currently in intensive care in critical condition and the response has been heartwarming.

Cooney is currently in intensive care after taking ill post his fight with Nathan Howells at the Ulster Hall on Saturday.

The Galway man underwent surgery and is currently ‘fighting for his life’.

In a statement, Cooney’s promoter Mark Dunlop said: “Following John Cooney’s epic title fight at the Ulster Hall on Saturday evening Josh was assessed by the onsite medical team of the British Boxing Board of Control and swiftly taken to Belfast’s Royal Victoria Hospital for further treatment.

“On arrival at the RVH it was discovered that John had an intracranial hemorrhage and underwent immediate surgery to relieve the pressure on his brain.

“John is currently in the intensive care unit and in the capable hands of the hospital ICU team.”

In an online appeal via Boxing Tickets NI social media platforms, the fundraising page states that it has been set up with “the authorisation of his family and his boxing manager and all funds raised will go directly to the family to help and assist with John’s recovery.”

It adds that “no matter how big or how small your donation, please know that’ll help.”

The link to the fundraiser has been shared wide and far by the boxing community and nearly £14,000 has been raised in less than 12 hours.

TO DONATE VISIT THE GO FUND ME HERE