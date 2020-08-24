Headline News News Pro News 

Cork welterweight to train under Irish fight legend Wayne McCullough

Irish boxing legend Wayne McCullough has added an other Irish fighter to his coaching stable.

Irish-boxing.com can reveal Daniel Keating has teamed up with the former world champion and Barcelona 92′ Olympic medal winner.

The Cork welterweight is currently based in Australia, but will relocate to Las Vegas where he will work under ‘The Pocket Rocket’.

“I will be linking up with and trained by Wayne McCullough in Vegas. I was scheduled to move to America in July but with Covid-19 it has been delayed. I will be relocating to America and hopefully in the new year I will be making my American debut. I’m delighted to share this news. Wayne and my team believe I’m gonna be a hot prospect in the welterweight division.”

‘Danny Boy’ joins two division world title challenger Dennis Hogan on the coaching books of the 50-year-old.

The light middleweight world title hopeful confirmed a link up the Belfast man earlier this year and will train out of Las Vegas once he secures a fight date.

Keating debuted in 2018 and had three knockout wins by July of that year, but hasn’t fought since.

