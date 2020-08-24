Katie Taylor is second best female fighter on the planet according to inaugural Ring Magazine rankings







Katie Taylor is the second best female fighter on the planet according to the Ring Magazine.

The famous publication today yesterday confirmed it’s P4P top 10 for the first time in it’s history and put the undefeated undisputed lightweight world champion in at #2.

Ahead of the Irish star is America’s Claressa Shields. The two time Olympic gold medal winner and the three weight world champion has been vocal with regard to being the best on the planet while staking a claim to be the greatest of all time.

Taylor has been a bit more reserved, but has said she wants to go down as the greatest.

The Ring Magazine rankings, for most the official rankings, particularly in the P4P field, are favouring Shields at present.

Shields has impressed since turning over winning world titles in three weights, but she has struggled to find big name opponents.

Taylor on the other hand holds wins over two fellow pound for pound top 10 names in Jessica McCaskill and Delfine Persoon.

She has also agreed to fight another of those named by the celebrated magazine in Amanda Serrano and was linked to #3 Cecilia Braekhus before she was defeated by McCaskill.

The Top 10 is as follows:

1 – Claressa Shields (107)

2 – Katie Taylor (100)

3 – Cecilia Braekhus (85)

4 – Jessica McCaskill (75)

5 – Amanda Serrano (66)

6 – Delfine Persoon (65)

7 – Yesica Bopp (60)

8 – Daniela Bermudez (53)

9 – Mariana Juarez (36)

10 – Marcela Acuña (10)

Photo Credit Mark Robinson Matchroom