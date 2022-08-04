MEDAL ALERT – Dylan Eagleson soars onto the Commonwealth Games podium

Dylan Eagleson has just soared onto the podium in a major international competition for the third time this year.

The Bangor bantamweight’s burst onto the scene continues as he banked Commonwealth Games bronze at the very least in Birmingham today.

The 19-year-old earned the medal with victory in his first ever Commonwealth Games fight, defeating Mozambique’s Armando Sigauque by unanimous decision.

Eagleson took the first round 4-1 and put one foot on the podium with a 5-0 second round clean sweep, meaning he could cruise through the third en route to having his hand raised.

Scotland’s Matthew McHale awaits in the semi-final on Saturday.

The teenager, who has progressed from prospect to world-level contender in less than 12 months, has now won European Under-22, European Championship and Commonwealth Games medals in a sensational 2022.

Dylan Eagleson up and running, moves into the bantamweight semi final with a unanimous decision win pic.twitter.com/034p7vm2BQ — Neil Loughran (@neil_loughran) August 4, 2022

Eagleson’s victory increases Team NI’s medal haul to four after Carly McNaul, Jude Gallagher and Eireann Nugent success yesterday.

Team NI have four more medal fights to look forward to today.

Emerald BC’s Michaela Walsh, a Tokyo Olympian and World No. 5, takes on Botswana in quarter-final action at 1.15 pm.

Tokyo bronze medallist 71kg Aidan Walsh, a 2018 Commonwealth Games silver medallist, returns to the ring for his bronze battle, against England’s Mohammed Harris Akbar at 2.30 pm.

51kg Clepson dos Santos Paiva is also back in action – he boxes his last eight match against Wales’ Jake Dodd at 6:00 pm.

63kg World Champion, St. Bronagh’s Amy Broadhurst, contesting the Games at 60kg, meets Zambia in her final eight clash at 7.30 pm.

N.I Commonwealth Team:

48kg Nicole Clyde, Antrim BC

50kg Carly McNaul, Ormeau Rd BC

51kg Clepson Paiva, Holy Trinity BC

54kg Dylan Eagleson, St. Paul’s BC

57kg Michaela Walsh, Emerald BC

57kg Jude Gallagher, Two Castles BC

60kg Amy Broadhurst, St. Bronagh’s BC

63.5kg JP Hale, Star ABC

67kg Eugene McKeever, Holy Family BC, Drogheda

70kg Eireann Nugent, Immaculata BC

71kg Aidan Walsh, Emerald BC

75kg Jake Tucker, Emerald BC

High Performance Director: John Conlan

Head Coach: Damian Kennedy

Coaches:

Liam Corr

Rory McShane

Jay Delaney

Support Team

Damian Martin

Lorcan McGee