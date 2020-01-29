Logo



Navigation

‘I can’t fault them’- Josh Taylor thanks Shane and Barry McGuigan

By | on January 29, 2020 |
Headline News News
This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is liffey-crane-hire-1.jpg

Josh Taylor has thanked Irish boxing legend Barry McGuigan for faultless management of his career up to this point.

The Scottish star parted ways with the former world champion, Cyclone Promotions and thus trainer Shane McGuigan early this month.

The Scottish fighter with pound for pound potential teamed up with MTK Global and Top Rank claiming he was ready for a new chapter in his career.

The World Boxing Super Series winner and world champion called for an amicable split at the time.

However, Cyclone claimed the the fight was under contract and let it be know they were not overly impressed.

It now seems the legal route maybe taken, although Taylor is adamant the move is all above board.

Taylor told talkSPORT Fight Night: “I can’t really say too much on it at the minute, I put a statement out on my social media platforms.

“But I will say this, I terminated my contract firstly in the right way through the board and through all the correct ways of doing it, and then I went and looked for a new promoter and got a new promoter.

“So everything’s all above board and I’ve done it all correctly. That’s all I’m willing to say on that.”

Taylor rose above all the controversy and admitted he is grateful for Barry McGuigan did for him as a manager and Shane did as a trainer.

“But I’d like to take this opportunity as well to thank Shane and thank Barry for all the time and all the results they got me, the opportunities they gave me at the time.

“They done brilliant, I can’t fault them for the fights they got me and the matchmaking, and Shane was a great coach.

“It’s just time for me to move on and that’s what happened.”

dpg

Tags:

Recent Posts

Related Posts

Author Description

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: [email protected]

Comments are closed.

Archives

We here at Irish-boxing.com believe in boxing. For 19 years we have been supporting the sport and sharing news with regard to Irish boxing around the world for free. We are happy to be an essential cog in the sport on this island, but now we need your support. If you're able to and appreciate what we do please support Irish-boxing.com for as little as €1. Every reader contribution big or small is so valuable to us and allows us to continue to support boxing.


advertise with us

advertise with us
© 2015. All Rights Reserved. Junior Sports Media