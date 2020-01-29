‘I can’t fault them’- Josh Taylor thanks Shane and Barry McGuigan

Josh Taylor has thanked Irish boxing legend Barry McGuigan for faultless management of his career up to this point.

The Scottish star parted ways with the former world champion, Cyclone Promotions and thus trainer Shane McGuigan early this month.

The Scottish fighter with pound for pound potential teamed up with MTK Global and Top Rank claiming he was ready for a new chapter in his career.

The World Boxing Super Series winner and world champion called for an amicable split at the time.

However, Cyclone claimed the the fight was under contract and let it be know they were not overly impressed.

It now seems the legal route maybe taken, although Taylor is adamant the move is all above board.

Taylor told talkSPORT Fight Night: “I can’t really say too much on it at the minute, I put a statement out on my social media platforms.

“But I will say this, I terminated my contract firstly in the right way through the board and through all the correct ways of doing it, and then I went and looked for a new promoter and got a new promoter.

“So everything’s all above board and I’ve done it all correctly. That’s all I’m willing to say on that.”

Taylor rose above all the controversy and admitted he is grateful for Barry McGuigan did for him as a manager and Shane did as a trainer.

“But I’d like to take this opportunity as well to thank Shane and thank Barry for all the time and all the results they got me, the opportunities they gave me at the time.

“They done brilliant, I can’t fault them for the fights they got me and the matchmaking, and Shane was a great coach.

“It’s just time for me to move on and that’s what happened.”