We have a world title fight – WATCH Demetrius Andrade vs Luke Keeler weigh in and head to head

January 29, 2020
We have a world title fight.

Both champion and challenger did their job at the scales and made weight for the increasingly anticipated WBO world middleweight title fight.

Demetrius Andrade [28(17)-0] and Luke Keeler [17(5)-2(1)-1] both came in under the 160lbs limit for the DAZN and Sky Sports broadcast fight, which plays out in Miami on Thursday night.

There was just .2 of a pound difference as Andrade came in at 159.6 lbs for the third defense of his middleweight title and Keeler tipped the scales at 159.4 lbs.

The entire undercard all came in on weight, meaning the card will play host to three world title fights at the Meridian at Island Gardens in Miami, Florida.

Tomorrow nights fight is the Providence’s third middleweight title defence, but the former light middleweight title holder has been involved in no fewer than seven world title fight and won his first strap at 154lbs back in 2013.

For Keeler it’s a first fight at elite world level and a shot he earned by defeating Luis Arias in Belfast last August.

The Ballyfermot middleweight is deemed a massive underdog on Super Bowl weekend being quoted as high as 15/1 by some book makers.

If he does manage to secure victory and upset the aforementioned odds the confident Pete Taylor trained fighter will join Steve Collins and Andy Lee as Irish middleweights to hold the WBO 160lbs title.

dpg

